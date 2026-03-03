Mitch Barnhart contract details revealed for new role at Kentucky after retirement

Following his retirement as Kentucky athletics director on Tuesday, Mitch Barnhart will move into a new role as an Executive in Residence, UK announced. His contract details have also been revealed.

Barnhart signed an amended contract March 2 which states he will begin his new role July 1, 2026. He will receive $950,000 per year as a base salary while also maintaining benefits in his original contract such as his health insurance and country club membership.

In addition, the term of Barnhart’s deal changed with the amendment. His contract now runs through Aug. 31, 2030.

This story will be updated.