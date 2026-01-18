For the second game in a row, Kentucky has came back from trailing by at least 17 points and won. On Saturday, the Wildcats bested Tennessee 80-78 after outscoring the Vols 49-36 in the second half.

Kentucky forward Mo Dioubate alluded to there being a conversation at halftime that sparked Saturday’s comeback. Vocal leaders like Otega Oweh, Jaland Lowe (despite his injury) and himself all chimed in ideas at the break to help galvanize his group.

“We understand the talent we have, and we understand that it’s unacceptable for us to lose (that) way,” Dioubate told BBN Tonight’s Maggie Davis. “So like, we just accepted it. We can’t lose, we’ve got to do something to fix it, whatever it is, we’ve got to do that. That’s why we picked up our energy.”

Dioubate finished with 10 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench. Just like his team, Dioubate was more effective in the second half with eight of his points and four of those rebounds coming throughout the final 20-minute stretch.

Additionally, Saturday’s matchup was one of redemption for the Kentucky standout. Dioubate is a transfer who spent the first two seasons of his college career with Alabama. Last March when the Crimson Tide traveled to Knoxville to take on Tennessee in a top-10 matchup, Tennessee’s Jahmai Mashack nailed a deep 3-point shot at the buzzer to give the Vols a 79-76 win.

“I had the mindset in this game of, ‘I can’t lose here twice.’ No, I cannot,” Dioubate continued. “And especially the fans coming out to support us, I didn’t want to let them down, so that’s where all the effort came.”

Kentucky has now won its last four games in Knoxville against the Volunteers, including six of the last seven. Though, this year’s comeback will be as memorable as any of them.

The Wildcats are now on a three-game win streak after beginning conference play with an 0-2 record. They’re now 12-6 overall and one of seven SEC teams with a 3-2 record to start conference play. This includes an 18-point comeback against LSU in buzzer-beating fashion.

Kentucky will head back to Lexington to host an 11-7 Texas squad two games removed from an 80-64 win over No. 10 Vanderbilt earlier in the week. Though, they lost their last time out at home vs. Texas A&M 74-70.

Tip-off between the Wildcats and Longhorns is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be aired live on the SEC Network.