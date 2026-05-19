NBA Mock Draft 2026: ESPN releases new predictions for all 60 picks after scouting combine
The latest NBA mock draft from ESPN’s Jeremy Woo was released following the NBA scouting combine. The draft is scheduled for June 23rd and 24th.
The usual suspects run the lottery picks and there wasn’t too much movement after seeing on-court workouts. Still, teams could take a second look at certain players and change the draft order.
So with that, let’s dive into the latest NBA mock draft as we are about a month away from draft time. We start at the top.
1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, SF – BYU
Dybantsa looked like the most pro-ready player in college basketball this year. He goes No. 1 overall in this ESPN NBA mock draft to the Wizards.
The Wizards have been rebuilding for quite a while, but they can get a franchise player here. Last season, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, shot 51% from the floor and 33.1% from three-point range.
2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, PG/SG – Kansas
Peterson is immensely talented, but he missed a chunk of games this year. There are questions about his health, concerning or not. He chalked it up to cramping issues, so perhaps that is resolved now.
However, he didn’t wait long for his name to be called in this NBA mock draft. In 24 games last year, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, shot 43.8% from the floor and 38.2% from three-point range.
3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, PF/C – Duke
Boozer was an absolute stud for Duke this past season. He is projected to be highly productive at the next level based on his size and skill set and the Grizzlies get themselves a star.
So, this NBA mock draft has him going No. 3 overall. Last year, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, shot 55.6% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.
4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, PF/C – North Carolina
It seems like the top three are certainly going to be the picks, in whichever order. And you might be able to say that about the top four now, per this NBA mock draft.
Wilson is next up at pick No. 4. At North Carolina, Wilson played really well in 24 games, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and shot 57.8% from the floor.
5. Los Angeles Clippers: Keaton Wagler, PG/SG – Illinois
Wagler helped lead Illinois to the Final Four this past spring. As a freshman, it seemed like he couldn’t be stopped. Championship pedigree in a young player? The Clippers need that.
Wagler is projected to be in the top five in this NBA mock draft. In 37 games, Wagler played a lot (33.9 minutes per game) and averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 44.5% from the floor and 39.7% from three-point range.
6. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff Jr., PG – Arkansas
The Nets need some serious star power and a boost to the franchise. Acuff could be that player and this NBA mock draft sends the Arkansas star to Brooklyn.
Another freshman within the lottery picks, that’s just how this draft is going. Acuff averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, shot 48.4% from the floor and 44% from three-point range
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7. Sacramento Kings: Kingston Flemings, PG – Houston
If you want a wildly explosive guard, Flemings is your guy. The Kings need someone like that in the backcourt to return to the playoffs.
In all seriousness, his decision-making improved throughout the season and he’ll replace De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento. This past season, Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, shot 47.6% from the floor and 38.7% from three-point range.
8. Atlanta Hawks: Aday Mara, C – Michigan
Mara moves up in the ESPN NBA mock draft from Woo into the top 10. The former Michigan standout has “massive dimensions” and has a great mix of size, coordination and skill.
Will he be the first Michigan player selected? It seems like it right now. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 40 games last season.
9. Dallas Mavericks: Mikel Brown Jr., PG – Louisville
Brown is slated to join a squad built around Cooper Flagg, per this NBA mock draft. As they rebuild around the 19-year old star, another lottery pick in Brown should help accelerate their process.
He averaged 18.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, shot 41% from the floor and 34.4% from three-point range. Brown might have to step up right away due to injury concerns with veterans Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II.
10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, SF/PF – Tennessee
We’ll round out the top 10 of this NBA mock draft from ESPN as Ament goes to the Bucks. Milwaukee needs to take advantage of being in a lottery position this year.
He played 35 games this past season as a freshman and was highly efficient. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, shot 39.9% from the floor and 33.3% from three-point range.
ESPN NBA Mock Draft post-combine Picks 11-30
11. Golden State Warriors: Brayden Burries, SG – Arizona
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Yaxel Lendeborg, PF/SF – Michigan
13. Miami Heat: Labaron Philon Jr., PG/SG – Alabama
14. Charlotte Hornets: Karim Lopez (Mexico), SF/PF – New Zealand Breakers
15. Chicago Bulls: Cameron Carr, SG/SF – Baylor
16. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Anderson, PG – Texas Tech
17. Oklahoma City Thunder: Morez Johnson Jr., PF/C – Michigan
18. Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, PF/C – Washington
19. Toronto Raptors: Bennet Stirtz, PG – Iowa
20. San Antonio Spurs: Jayden Quaintance, C – Kentucky
21. Detroit Pistons: Isaiah Evans, SG – Duke
22. Philadelphia 76ers: Allen Graves, PF – Santa Clara
23. Atlanta Hawks: Ebuka Okorie, PG – Stanford
24. New York Knicks: Chris Cenac Jr., PF/C – Houston
25. Los Angeles Lakers: Henri Veesaar, C – North Carolina
26. Denver Nuggets: Dailyn Swain, SG/SF – Texas
27. Boston Celtics: Koa Peat, PF/SF – Arizona
28. Minnesota Timberwolves: Meleek Thomas, PG/SG – Arkansas
29. Cleveland Cavaliers: Zuby Ejiofor, PF/C – St. John’s
30. Dallas Mavericks: Joshua Jefferson, SF/PF – Iowa State
ESPN NBA mock draft post-combine Picks 31-60
31. New York Knicks: Alex Karaban, SF/PF – UConn
32. Memphis Grizzlies: Amari Allen, SF/PF – Alabama
33. Brooklyn Nets: Tyler Tanner, PG/SG – Vanderbilt
34. Sacramento Kings: Tounde Yessoufou, SF – Baylor
35. San Antonio Spurs: Matt Able, SF – NC State
36. Los Angeles Clippers: Malachi Moreno, C – Kentucky
37. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tarris Reed Jr., PF/C – UConn
38. Chicago Bulls: Milan Momcilovic, PF/SF – Iowa State
39. Houston Rockets: Luigi Suigo, C – Mega Basket, Italy
40. Boston Celtics: Jack Kayil, PG/SG – Alba Berlin, Germany
41. Miami Heat: Baba Miller, PF/C – Cincinnati
42. San Antonio Spurs: Flory Bidunga, C – Kansas
43. Brooklyn Nets: Sergio de Larrea, PG/SG – Valencia, Spain
44. San Antonio Spurs: Ryan Conwell, SG – Louisville
45. Sacramento Kings: Trevon Brazile, PF/C – Arkansas
46. Orlando Magic: Braden Smith, PG – Purdue
47. Phoenix Suns: Jeremy Fears Jr., PG – Michigan State
48. Dallas Mavericks: Rueben Chinyelu, C – Florida
49. Denver Nuggets: Felix Okpara, C – Tennessee
50. Toronto Raptors: Andrej Stojakovic, SF/SF – Illinois
51. Washington Wizards: Jaden Bradley, PG/SG – Arizona
52. Los Angeles Clippers: Richie Saunders, SG/SF – BYU
53. Houston Rockets: Billy Richmond III, SG/SF – Arkansas
54. Golden State Warriors: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, PG – Tennessee
55. New York Knicks: Izaiyah Nelson, PF/C – USF
56. Chicago Bulls: Emanuel Sharp, SG – Houston
57. Atlanta Hawks: Nick Martinelli, SF/PF – Northwestern
58. New Orleans Pelicans: Kylan Boswell, PG/SG – Illinois
59. Minnesota Timberwolves: Bruce Thornton, PG/SG – Ohio State
60. Washington Wizards: Ugonna Onyenso, C – Virginia