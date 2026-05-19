NBA Mock Draft 2026: ESPN releases new predictions for all 60 picks after scouting combine

The latest NBA mock draft from ESPN’s Jeremy Woo was released following the NBA scouting combine. The draft is scheduled for June 23rd and 24th.

The usual suspects run the lottery picks and there wasn’t too much movement after seeing on-court workouts. Still, teams could take a second look at certain players and change the draft order.

So with that, let’s dive into the latest NBA mock draft as we are about a month away from draft time. We start at the top.

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, SF – BYU

Dybantsa looked like the most pro-ready player in college basketball this year. He goes No. 1 overall in this ESPN NBA mock draft to the Wizards.

The Wizards have been rebuilding for quite a while, but they can get a franchise player here. Last season, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, shot 51% from the floor and 33.1% from three-point range.

Peterson is immensely talented, but he missed a chunk of games this year. There are questions about his health, concerning or not. He chalked it up to cramping issues, so perhaps that is resolved now.

However, he didn’t wait long for his name to be called in this NBA mock draft. In 24 games last year, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, shot 43.8% from the floor and 38.2% from three-point range.

Boozer was an absolute stud for Duke this past season. He is projected to be highly productive at the next level based on his size and skill set and the Grizzlies get themselves a star.

So, this NBA mock draft has him going No. 3 overall. Last year, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, shot 55.6% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.

It seems like the top three are certainly going to be the picks, in whichever order. And you might be able to say that about the top four now, per this NBA mock draft.

Wilson is next up at pick No. 4. At North Carolina, Wilson played really well in 24 games, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and shot 57.8% from the floor.

5. Los Angeles Clippers: Keaton Wagler, PG/SG – Illinois

Wagler helped lead Illinois to the Final Four this past spring. As a freshman, it seemed like he couldn’t be stopped. Championship pedigree in a young player? The Clippers need that.

Wagler is projected to be in the top five in this NBA mock draft. In 37 games, Wagler played a lot (33.9 minutes per game) and averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 44.5% from the floor and 39.7% from three-point range.

The Nets need some serious star power and a boost to the franchise. Acuff could be that player and this NBA mock draft sends the Arkansas star to Brooklyn.

Another freshman within the lottery picks, that’s just how this draft is going. Acuff averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, shot 48.4% from the floor and 44% from three-point range

7. Sacramento Kings: Kingston Flemings, PG – Houston

If you want a wildly explosive guard, Flemings is your guy. The Kings need someone like that in the backcourt to return to the playoffs.

In all seriousness, his decision-making improved throughout the season and he’ll replace De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento. This past season, Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, shot 47.6% from the floor and 38.7% from three-point range.

8. Atlanta Hawks: Aday Mara, C – Michigan

Mara moves up in the ESPN NBA mock draft from Woo into the top 10. The former Michigan standout has “massive dimensions” and has a great mix of size, coordination and skill.

Will he be the first Michigan player selected? It seems like it right now. He averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 40 games last season.

Brown is slated to join a squad built around Cooper Flagg, per this NBA mock draft. As they rebuild around the 19-year old star, another lottery pick in Brown should help accelerate their process.

He averaged 18.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, shot 41% from the floor and 34.4% from three-point range. Brown might have to step up right away due to injury concerns with veterans Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II.

We’ll round out the top 10 of this NBA mock draft from ESPN as Ament goes to the Bucks. Milwaukee needs to take advantage of being in a lottery position this year.

He played 35 games this past season as a freshman and was highly efficient. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, shot 39.9% from the floor and 33.3% from three-point range.

ESPN NBA Mock Draft post-combine Picks 11-30

11. Golden State Warriors: Brayden Burries, SG – Arizona

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Yaxel Lendeborg, PF/SF – Michigan

13. Miami Heat: Labaron Philon Jr., PG/SG – Alabama

14. Charlotte Hornets: Karim Lopez (Mexico), SF/PF – New Zealand Breakers

15. Chicago Bulls: Cameron Carr, SG/SF – Baylor

16. Memphis Grizzlies: Christian Anderson, PG – Texas Tech

17. Oklahoma City Thunder: Morez Johnson Jr., PF/C – Michigan

18. Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, PF/C – Washington

19. Toronto Raptors: Bennet Stirtz, PG – Iowa

20. San Antonio Spurs: Jayden Quaintance, C – Kentucky

21. Detroit Pistons: Isaiah Evans, SG – Duke

22. Philadelphia 76ers: Allen Graves, PF – Santa Clara

23. Atlanta Hawks: Ebuka Okorie, PG – Stanford

24. New York Knicks: Chris Cenac Jr., PF/C – Houston

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Henri Veesaar, C – North Carolina

26. Denver Nuggets: Dailyn Swain, SG/SF – Texas

27. Boston Celtics: Koa Peat, PF/SF – Arizona

28. Minnesota Timberwolves: Meleek Thomas, PG/SG – Arkansas

29. Cleveland Cavaliers: Zuby Ejiofor, PF/C – St. John’s

30. Dallas Mavericks: Joshua Jefferson, SF/PF – Iowa State

ESPN NBA mock draft post-combine Picks 31-60

31. New York Knicks: Alex Karaban, SF/PF – UConn

32. Memphis Grizzlies: Amari Allen, SF/PF – Alabama

33. Brooklyn Nets: Tyler Tanner, PG/SG – Vanderbilt

34. Sacramento Kings: Tounde Yessoufou, SF – Baylor

35. San Antonio Spurs: Matt Able, SF – NC State

36. Los Angeles Clippers: Malachi Moreno, C – Kentucky

37. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tarris Reed Jr., PF/C – UConn

38. Chicago Bulls: Milan Momcilovic, PF/SF – Iowa State

39. Houston Rockets: Luigi Suigo, C – Mega Basket, Italy

40. Boston Celtics: Jack Kayil, PG/SG – Alba Berlin, Germany

41. Miami Heat: Baba Miller, PF/C – Cincinnati

42. San Antonio Spurs: Flory Bidunga, C – Kansas

43. Brooklyn Nets: Sergio de Larrea, PG/SG – Valencia, Spain

44. San Antonio Spurs: Ryan Conwell, SG – Louisville

45. Sacramento Kings: Trevon Brazile, PF/C – Arkansas

46. Orlando Magic: Braden Smith, PG – Purdue

47. Phoenix Suns: Jeremy Fears Jr., PG – Michigan State

48. Dallas Mavericks: Rueben Chinyelu, C – Florida

49. Denver Nuggets: Felix Okpara, C – Tennessee

50. Toronto Raptors: Andrej Stojakovic, SF/SF – Illinois

51. Washington Wizards: Jaden Bradley, PG/SG – Arizona

52. Los Angeles Clippers: Richie Saunders, SG/SF – BYU

53. Houston Rockets: Billy Richmond III, SG/SF – Arkansas

54. Golden State Warriors: Ja’Kobi Gillespie, PG – Tennessee

55. New York Knicks: Izaiyah Nelson, PF/C – USF

56. Chicago Bulls: Emanuel Sharp, SG – Houston

57. Atlanta Hawks: Nick Martinelli, SF/PF – Northwestern

58. New Orleans Pelicans: Kylan Boswell, PG/SG – Illinois

59. Minnesota Timberwolves: Bruce Thornton, PG/SG – Ohio State

60. Washington Wizards: Ugonna Onyenso, C – Virginia