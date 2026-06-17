New Mexico transfer LHP Cooper Corkrean flips commitment from Houston to Kentucky

Kentucky has landed another addition out of the NCAA Transfer Portal. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, New Mexico left-handed pitcher Cooper Corkrean flipped his commitment from Houston and joined the Wildcats.

Corkrean had previously pledged to the Cougars before Kentucky entered the picture. The left-hander is coming off a productive season with New Mexico, posting a 6-2 record with a 5.49 ERA across 59 innings pitched. He also recorded four saves while striking out 59 batters, showcasing versatility in both starting and relief roles.

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Alas, Corkrean gives Kentucky another arm as head coach Nick Mingione and his staff continue rebuilding the roster for 2027.

The addition comes just days after Indiana transfer catcher Brayden Ricketts announced his commitment to the Wildcats. Ricketts, who played 51 games for the Hoosiers this past season, hit .250 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs while posting a .446 slugging percentage.

Kentucky has been active in the portal after losing multiple players at key positions. Ricketts helps address departures behind the plate, while Corkrean adds depth to the pitching staff.

Corkrean’s ability to fill multiple roles could prove valuable in the SEC. In addition to his six victories, he showed an ability to finish games, collecting four saves while maintaining nearly a strikeout per inning.

The Wildcats are coming off another successful season under Mingione. Since 2023, Kentucky has reached four consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including a trip to the Men’s College World Series in 2024.

Following the Wildcats’ elimination in the Morgantown Regional this past season, Mingione reflected on the consistency his program has built.

“I would think anybody that watched our team play would have to respect what we’ve been able to do,” Mingione said. “There’s not an easy place to play on the road anywhere in our league.”

The Kentucky head coach also pointed to the program’s recent postseason success: “Someone brought to my attention that this is four years in a row that we’ve been in a Regional Final,” Mingione said. “We’re the only SEC team to do that out of all 16 teams. We’re the only one that can say they’ve been to four Regional Finals.”

Now, Kentucky continues adding pieces in hopes of extending that run. With Ricketts already committed and Corkrean expected to join the fold after flipping from Houston, the Wildcats continue to make significant moves in the transfer portal as they prepare for the 2027 season.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.