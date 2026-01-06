Oklahoma transfer RB Jovantae Barnes commits to Kentucky
Oklahoma senior transfer RB Jovantae Barnes has committed to Kentucky, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.
Across four seasons in Norman, Barnes totaled 1,281 yards and 12 touchdowns on 294 carries. He visited Kentucky on Jan. 4 (per KSR+), and commits to newly hired head coach Will Stein just two days later.
The Las Vegas native is poised to be Kentucky‘s RB1, as Seth McGowan exhausted his eligibility and Dante Dowdell entered the Transfer Portal. Barnes’ best career season came in 2024, when he rushed for 577 yards and five touchdowns in Oklahoma‘s first season of SEC play.
Kentucky’s Transfer Portal Additions
Jovantae Barnes is the ninth Transfer Portal addition for Kentucky.
- RS-Fr. OL Max Anderson (Tennessee)
- Sr. RB Jovantae Barnes (Oklahoma)
- So. EDGE Ahmad Breaux (LSU)
- RS-So. CB Aaron Gates (Florida)
- RS-So. QB Kenny Minchey (Notre Dame)
- RS-Sr. EDGE Antonio O’Berry (Gardner-Webb)
- RS-Jr. OL Coleton Price (Baylor)
- Fr. CB Hassan Sykes (Western Carolina)
- Fr. LB Tavion Wallace (Arkansas)
