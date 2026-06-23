Predicting where eight elite recruits land as commitment dates get locked in

Rivals Football Recruiting
RECOMMENDATIONS
Curated by editors · personalized to your reading
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Elite QB Jake Nawrot returns to Kentucky for his official visit with peer recruiting hat on
- RIVALS BASKETBALL RECRUITING Top-15 prospect Dawson Battie discusses visits; the latest with Kentucky, Texas, Nebraska, Virginia, etc.
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Wiltfong Whiparound: Intel following a big recruiting weekend and new predictions
- ON3 FOOTBALL After three seasons of waiting at Notre Dame, Kenny Minchey is ready to lead Kentucky
More Kentucky Wildcats News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
'We're coming in with something': Marquis Bryant talks about his plans for Kentucky
RIVALS BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Top-10 prospect Beckham Black discusses where things stand with Duke, UNC, Arkansas, Kentucky, etc.
RIVALS BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Top-35 prospect Chase Lumpkin breaks down where things stand with Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Georgia, etc.
ON3 NBA DRAFT
2026 NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Final projections for all 60 picks for final time as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson wait to hear name
ON3 NBA DRAFT