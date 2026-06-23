Skip to main content
Join Now
Team Avatar
Kentucky
50% off your first year
then billed annually
KSR+
+
One subscription: The best Kentucky Wildcats coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

Rivals Football Recruiting

Predicting where eight elite recruits land as commitment dates get locked in

Board photo
Greg Smith

National Recruiting Analyst, rivals

@GregSmithRivals5h0members liked this
Reporting for
Sean Fox, Monshun Sales, Brayden Parks and Monsanna Torbert afi

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

More Kentucky Wildcats News