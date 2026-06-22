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Rivals Football Recruiting

Prediction: Big 12 team to land four-star WR who moved up commitment date

adamgorney
Adam Gorney

National Reporter, rivals

@adamgorney5h0members liked this
Reporting for
NCAA Football: Arizona at Colorado
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

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