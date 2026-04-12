BYU transfer guard Rob Wright III will visit Kentucky on Monday, per CBS Sports‘ Jon Rothstein. He will be on Kentucky’s campus at the same time as the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2026, Tyran Stokes.

As of this report, Wright is the No. 6 overall player and No. 1 point guard in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Wright started in all 35 of his appearances for the Cougars this past season. He averaged 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 46.7% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc.

For his efforts, Wright was named an All-Big-12 Third-Team selection. Wright transferred to BYU last offseason after spending his true freshman year at Baylor.

He made 35 appearances and 21 starts for the Bears. Wright averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists per outing. In turn, he was named a member of the all-conference freshman team.

Rob Wright III played high school basketball Montverde Academy (FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 28 overall player and No. 2 point guard in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Kentucky is reconstructing its roster after losing seven players to the transfer portal this offseason, including standouts such as Denzel Aberdeen and Jaland Lowe. Arkansas and Ohio State have also shown interest in Wright since he entered the transfer portal.

Kentucky finished the 2025-26 season with a 22-14 overall record and a 10-8 mark in conference play. The Wildcats advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they ultimately fell in a blowout loss against Iowa State.

The Wildcats are returning center Malachi Moreno and Kam Williams, but will need transfers like Wright to commit if they hope to be a national title contender next season. The 2026-27 season will be Mark Pope’s third year at the helm of the storied program.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.