Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart expected to retire

Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart, the longest-tenured Athletic Director in the Southeastern Conference, is expected to retire. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the report Tuesday morning.

Barnhart, the 10th AD in the University’s history, has served in the position since 2002. He previously served as AD at Oregon State (1998-2002). He is amid the 24th year of his tenure.

Kentucky Sports Radio‘s Matt Jones, who reported that Barnhart was in his last year as Kentucky‘s AD in November, labeled DePaul Athletic Director DeWayne Peevy (who was previously at Kentucky from 2008-2020) and Kentucky Deputy AD Marc Hill as two potential replacements at the position.

Sources: Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart is expected to retire. An announcement is expected in the near future. He's in his 24th year as Kentucky's athletic director. pic.twitter.com/eAGmgk1J1M — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 3, 2026

In December, Barnhart discussed retirement rumors in an interview with the Lexington Herald-Leader.

“Two things. I love competing. You know that. You know I love this place with all my heart. We came here in 2002 and planned on saying six to eight years and stayed a lot longer,” Barnhart said. “I know there’s people that get frustrated because I’ve been here a long time, and that’s OK. I sense that. An old boss of mine told me one time, every time you make a 50-50 decision, you lose 50% of your friends. He’s probably not wrong, but we love Kentucky. I get up invigorated about what we’re doing at work. I love watching our kids compete. When that day comes — and don’t know — I’ll sit down with my family, and we’ll talk and determine what’s best for our family and for me, but most importantly, what’s best for Kentucky.

“I’ve got a couple, two-and-a-half years left on my contract. The ambassador clause is out there. It can go anytime after December 31, and if that’s something that’s best for this university, then we’ll have that conversation. If it’s something that we want to continue to work at it, I would like to win some more things. I like winning. The volleyball run has been a blast. I’d like to win at some more things and see what we got. And I love our coaches. We’ve got good people and fun to work with.”

Over the course of his 24-year tenure, Barnhart has made decisions that Kentucky fans have both hated and loved. He has hired both the winningest coach in Kentucky football (Mark Stoops) and Kentucky volleyball (Craig Skinner) history, along with two of the best coaches in the history of Kentucky basketball (John Calipari) and Kentucky baseball (Nick Mingione). He however has had his fair share of misses, including Joker Phillips (football), Kyra Elzy (women’s basketball), and Billy Gillispie (men’s basketball).