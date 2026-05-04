Report: NCAA Rules Committee approves SEC proposal to use ABS in conference tournament

According to D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, the NCAA Rules Committee has approved a request from the SEC to use the Automated Ball-Strikes challenge system in the upcoming conference tournament. Teams will have up to three challenges a game and have an opportunity to change the home plate umpire’s call.

“The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee has approved the SEC’s proposal to use experimental ABS (Automated Ball-Strike) Challenges in the upcoming conference tournament, I’m told,” Rogers said via X. “Coaches will have (3) specific ABS challenges per game in Hoover.”

Rogers added a follow-up tweet, laying out the exact rules. One of them is an important distinction from his original tweet, where he said coaches can challenge. Per Rogers, only on-field players and three specific positions — pitcher, catcher, and the current batter — can tap their head to call for a challenge. As is true in MLB, the motion must come quite quickly.

“Three ABS challenges (if you win the challenge, you retain),” Rogers said. “You get a bonus challenge in extra innings if you don’t have any left. ONLY a pitcher, catcher, hitter can request ABS challenge (within 2-3 seconds). Untimely challenges will NOT be granted.”

The SEC allowing teams to have three ABS challenges is different than what we have seen in MLB. Pitchers, catchers, and hitters get two per game. Of course, if the challenge is deemed successful, they get to keep them. So, a little more leeway for the college game than the professional ranks.

Before getting this technology implemented, there is still some regular season baseball to be played. Two weekends remain in the SEC. As things stand, the Georgia Bulldogs are slated to waltz into Hoover with the No. 1 overall seed. But the Texas A&M Aggies are just a game behind.

More on ABS and its use throughout baseball

For most people, ABS is a new concept since MLB put the system into place ahead of the 2026 season. However, testing took place in the Minor Leagues, dating back to 2022. Data on the subject was collected and deemed to be positive. Another step was taken in 2025 by using ABS in spring training games.

The challenge system is now considered a big part of the games. Fans, both in stadiums and watching from home, seem to love watching to see if a call will be upheld or overturned. Now, the SEC is hoping for the same kind of success.