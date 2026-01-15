Rick Pitino reacts to Kentucky buzzer-beater over LSU, similarities to Christian Laettner shot

Kentucky‘s 18-point comeback win over LSU on Wednesday night wasn’t quite the 31-points Mardi Gras Miracle. However, Malachi Moreno‘s buzzer-beating jump shot looked quite familiar (and painful) to many UK fans.

This included former Kentucky head coach Rick Pitino. Alluding to the game-winning shot by Duke‘s Christian Laettner over Kentucky during the 1992 Elite Eight — Pitino, now the St. John’s coach — praised Mark Pope and his Wildcats for seemingly recreating that shot over three decades later. Though, the roles were reversed — and LSU may have defended it better than Pitino’s Wildcats back in the day.

“Awesome play Cap (Mark Pope), incredible shot,” Pitino tweeted. “And to my Camelot (Kentucky) friends, there was a big man on the ball.”

The wild ending occurred after LSU’s Pablo Tampa missed two free throws with 1.6 seconds left in regulation. Kentucky’s Otega Oweh rebounded the ball and immediately called Kentucky’s final timeout.

Needing a miracle to beat LSU, Collin Chandler was tasked with throwing the ball inbounds. Out of options, Chandler threw a prayer up to Kentucky’s side of the floor. Moreno caught it over the out-stretched arms of Robert Miller III, turned around and found the bottom of the basket to secure the 75-74 win.

A quick review confirmed the shot was good, earning Kentucky the victory after trailing by as many as 18 points in the second half. The Wildcats didn’t find the lead until, ironically, Moreno made a dunk with 2:24 left in regulation. It gave UK a 71-70 lead at the time, but LSU would score on the next possession and remain in front until Moreno’s shot hit and the final buzzer sounded.

Moreno finished the game with 10 points and eight rebounds, but was responsible for the two most important shots of the night for the Wildcats. The true freshman was aided by a combined 38 points from Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen, who went a combined 5-9 from deep.

The victory improved Kentucky to 11-6 on the season, giving the Wildcats its second win in SEC play after an 0-2 start against the conference. Meanwhile, LSU faces heartbreak after giving up the big lead in the second half. They’re now 0-4 to start conference play and are the only winless team left against SEC competition.

Kentucky moves forward to face No. 24 Tennessee (12-5, 2-2 SEC) on the road. Tip-off is set for Saturday at Noon ET live on ESPN.