SEC Baseball Power Rankings entering Week 13

Another tight weekend is in the books in the SEC. The regular season is nearly through, with just two weekends remaining until the postseason. As we enter the weekend of Week 13, we’ve updated our SEC baseball power rankings.

Week 12 was a big one. The weekend brought us four SEC series between ranked teams; No. 8 Auburn at No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 10 Mississippi State at No. 4 Florida, No. 17 Ole Miss at No. 22 Arkansas and No. 25 Florida at No. 15 Oklahoma.

Just three teams from the SEC swept their weekend series. The league saw eight regional hosts and 12 NCAA Tournament bids in On3’s latest Field of 64 projections.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Current Record: 38-11 (18-6 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

Georgia hosted Missouri during Week 12, and cruised through a weekend sweep. The Bulldogs won 4-0 on Friday, 13-3 on Saturday and 14-4 on Sunday to cruise their way through the series. Now at 18-6 in the SEC, Georgia has a 2.5-game lead in the top spot. They’ll be at home again this weekend, this time hosting LSU.

Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Current Record: 36-10 (15-8 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

Week 12 was a massive one for Texas, who hosted No. 4 Mississippi State. After splitting the first two games of the weekend with a 3-1 win on Friday and a 7-4 loss on Saturday, the Longhorns prevailed in an 11-6 win on Sunday to clinch the series. The win propelled them to 15-8 in league play, tied for second in the SEC. Texas will be on the road this weekend at Tennessee.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Current Record: 33-14 (14-10 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 6

Auburn is moving up in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings. The Tigers are coming off of a road series win at No. 7 Texas A&M. They did so behind a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, winning 18-5 and 5-4 despite losing 4-3 in Sunday’s series finale. Now at 14-10 in SEC play, Auburn sits in a great position as we eye the postseason. They’ll be at No. 11 Mississippi State this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (-2)

Current Record: 36-10 (15-8 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 9

Texas A&M fell short in Week 12 against No. 8 Auburn. The Aggies fell 18-5 and 5-4 in a Saturday doubleheader to lose the series. They avoided the sweep on Sunday, though, winning 4-3 to salvage the finale. Still tied for second in the SEC, Texas A&M only drops two spots this week. They’ll be looking to get back on track this weekend in a tough road series at No. 20 Ole Miss.

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Current Record: 37-12 (14-10 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 11

Mississippi State was part of a great series at No. 4 Texas over the weekend, but fell short. Still, they don’t fall in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings. The Bulldogs lost 3-1 on Friday before winning 7-4 on Saturday, but fell 11-6 in Sunday’s rubber game to drop the series. Still, Mississippi State is 37-12 on the year and 14-10 in SEC play. They. have another big-time series coming up, this time at home against No. 6 Auburn.

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+1)

Current Record: 32-17 (13-11 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 21

Florida prevailed in Week 12, winning a massive series at No. 15 Oklahoma. The Gators lost Friday’s opener 4-3, but responded with 10-5 and 13-2 wins on Saturday and Sunday to come away with the series victory. The weekend was big for Florida’s hosting chances, and puts them at 13-11 in SEC play entering Week 13. This weekend, the Gators will be back at home against Kentucky.

Previous Ranking: No. 8 (+1)

Current Record: 32-17 (13-11 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 17

Arkansas dominated in Friday’s series opener against No. 17 Ole Miss, but fell 11-4 on Saturday. That set up a rubber game on Sunday, where the Razorbacks won 5-4 to secure the series and move up a spot in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings. They currently sit at 13-11 and trending upwards in their position for the postseason. This weekend, Arkansas will host No. 24 Oklahoma.

Previous Ranking: No. 11 (+3)

Current Record: 32-17 (13-11 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 19

Alabama was in serious need of a strong week in Week 12, and they delivered. The Crimson Tide hosted Vanderbilt, and picked up 5-4, 5-0 and 8-5 wins on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to hand the Commodores a crushing sweep. The win snapped a streak of three consecutive series losses, putting the them at 13-11 in SEC play entering Week 13. Alabama will be on the road at South Carolina this weekend.

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

9. Ole Miss (-3)

10. Oklahoma (-1)

11. Kentucky (+2)

12. Tennessee (-2)

13. Vanderbilt (-1)

14. LSU (+1)

15. South Carolina (-1)

16. Missouri

Ole Miss drops out of the top half of this week’s SEC baseball power rankings after dropping their series to No. 22 Arkansas. Oklahoma also drops a spot for losing to Florida, while Kentucky is up two spots and ahead of Tennessee after winning the series against the Volunteers. LSU and South Carolina swap places after the Tigers’ series win, while Missouri continues to sit in last place at just 4-20 in SEC play.