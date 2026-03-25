SEC Baseball Power Rankings: League shaken up after second weekend of conference play

It was a wild week of college baseball within the SEC. The sixth week of the regular season and second weekend of SEC play brought fireworks, and our SEC baseball power rankings have been shaken up as a result.

The series of the weekend was a battle between two teams ranked in the top five entering the week – No. 5 Auburn hosting No. 2 Texas. But that was far from the only storyline. Alabama’s Tyler Fay tossed a no-hitter to open the series against Florida, while South Carolina moved on from Paul Manieri in the middle of their series against Arkansas.

Ten teams from the SEC are ranked in this week’s D1Baseball top 25. In On3‘s latest Field of 64 projections, the SEC has 13 teams in the field and six hosting a regional.

Here’s our latest edition of SEC baseball power rankings after Week 6. We should have another fun week ahead.

Records are up to date entering Wednesday

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 2-3 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 20-4 (4-2 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. No. 8 Oklahoma (Thursday-Saturday)

Texas has suffered three losses since we last released power rankings, two coming in midweek games. Last Tuesday, they fell 6-1 to Tarleton State. This past Tuesday, the Longhorns fell 9-7 at Houston. Sandwiched in between was a strong series win at No. 5 Auburn, though, winning 7-6 and 5-0 on Saturday and Sunday after losing 4-3 in Friday’s opener. Another intriguing series awaits against No. 8 Oklahoma this weekend.

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Previous Ranking: No. 3 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 5-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 19-7 (4-2 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Florida (Friday-Sunday)

Last week, Arkansas started with a pair of midweek wins against Northern Colorado, 13-2 and 9-4. They then went to South Carolina over the weekend for quite the eventful weekend. After the Razorbacks won 22-6 on Friday, the Gamecocks parted ways with their head coach, Paul Manieri. Arkansas then almost fell on Saturday, instead winning 3-2 in ten innings before losing the finale 9-4. After avoiding the scare and then beating Central Arkansas 15-2 on Tuesday, the Razorbacks host Florida this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 5-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 21-4 (4-2 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at No. 18 Ole Miss (Friday-Sunday)

What a week it was for Mississippi State. After a 17-1 win over Jackson State last Tuesday, the Bulldogs swept Vanderbilt behind 4-2, 7-2 and 17-7 wins over the weekend. Even more impressively, they battled No. 11 Southern Miss on Tuesday and dominated in a 12-0 victory. Mississippi State continues to look like the real deal, and they’re up a spot and trending higher in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings.

Auburn C Chase Fralick against Youngstown State in 2026 (Noelle Iglesias/Auburn athletics).

Previous Ranking: No. 2 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 3-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 20-4 (4-2 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at Alabama (Friday-Sunday)

Auburn started last week off with an impressive 9-2 win against No. 3 Georgia Tech. They then hosted No. 2 Texas, and won the series opener 4-3 on Friday. The Tigers were unable to complete the series victory, falling 7-6 on Saturday and 5-0 on Sunday to lose the series. Still, they aren’t punished much for losing to our top team in the SEC. They also defeated South Alabama 10-0 this past Tuesday. Next, they’ll be at rival Alabama.

Previous Ranking: No. 5

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 19-5 (4-2 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at No. 2 Texas (Thursday-Saturday)

Oklahoma lost its first two games of last week, 3-0 at Southeastern Louisiana and 7-1 in Thursday’s series opener at LSU. The Sooners bounced back on Friday with a 4-2 win to even the series, and then won the finale 4-3 to clinch it. There’s no midweek game this week, but Oklahoma will be tested again this weekend. They’ll be on the road at rival No. 2 Texas starting on Thursday in a series that will have a big impact on our SEC baseball power rankings.

Photo by Noah Erwin.

Previous Ranking: No. 6

Previous Week Record: 3-2 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 21-4 (4-2 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. South Carolina (Friday-Sunday)

Georgia started last week off with an 8-5 win against The Citadel before traveling to No. 23 Texas A&M over the weekend. The Bulldogs won 9-4 in Friday’s opener, and then clinched the series with an 8-2 win on Saturday. Texas A&M took Sunday’s finale in blowout fashion, though, winning 18-5. Georgia then fell 10-7 to Kennesaw State on Tuesday. They’ll host South Carolina this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 10 (+3)

Previous Week Record: 3-2 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 19-7 (3-3 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. No. 6 Mississippi State (Friday-Sunday)

Ole Miss enjoyed a strong last week, starting with a 9-5 win over Austin Peay last Tuesday before hosting No. 15 Kentucky over the weekend. The two teams split the first two games, with the Rebels winning 5-0 on Thursday before falling 3-1 on Friday. In Saturday’s rubber game, Ole Miss won 12-9 to clinch the series. They then lost 6-2 at Memphis on Tuesday. Next up is a big-time series against rival No. 6 Mississippi State.

Previous Ranking: No. 8

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 20-4 (4-2 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at LSU (Friday-Sunday)

Kentucky didn’t have a midweek game last week, instead starting its weekend series at Ole Miss on Thursday. The Wildcats fell 5-0 on Thursday before evening the series with a 3-1 win on Friday. They fell 12-9 on Saturday to lose the series. Kentucky responded with a 14-4 win on Tuesday against Missouri State, and they don’t drop at all this week due to what happened around them. They’ll be at LSU this weekend.

SEC Baseball Power Rankings:

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9. Alabama (+5)

10. Florida (-3)

11. Tennessee

12. Texas A&M (-3)

13. Vanderbilt (-1)

14. LSU (-1)

15. Missouri

16. South Carolina

Alabama is the biggest riser in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings after their series sweep over Florida. The Gators fall one spot behind them, both ahead of Tennessee who remains idle after taking two out of three against Missouri.

Texas A&M drops three spots after their series loss to Georgia. Vanderbilt comes in behind them, with LSU trailing behind. Missouri and South Carolina again round out the order at the bottom.