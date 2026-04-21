SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Middle of league sees notable changes after Week 10

Week 10 was a big one across college baseball, but especially within the SEC. After all of the action, we’ve updated our SEC baseball power rankings.

Just two SEC teams went perfect on the week, including midweeks. Three teams swept their weekend series, and there’s changes in the middle of this week’s power rankings as a result.

13 teams from the SEC made the field in On3’s latest Field of 64 projections released on Monday, with seven hosting a regional. Ten SEC teams were ranked in D1Baseball’s post-Week 10 top 25 rankings.

Here’s how this week’s SEC baseball power rankings look after Week 10. Just four weekends remain in the regular season.

Previous Ranking: No. 1

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 32-9 (13-5 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Georgia Tech (Tuesday in Atlanta), at No. 17 Ole Miss (Friday-Sunday)

Georgia’s week got kicked off with a 12-10 win over East Tennessee State last Tuesday, and they then hit the road for a trip to No. 16 Arkansas over the weekend. The Bulldogs fell 6-3 in the series opener on Thursday, but came back to win the weekend. They won 5-3 on Friday before the bats exploded in a 26-14 win on Sunday to secure the series. Georgia will be on the road this weekend at No. 17 Ole Miss.

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 31-7 (12-5 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at No. 21 Florida (Friday-Sunday)

Texas A&M defeated Houston last Tuesday to begin its week. The Aggies then traveled to Baton Rouge and took care of business at LSU. They won 10-4 on Friday, 7-2 on Saturday and 5-2 on Sunday to take care of the series sweep, improving to 12-5 in the SEC, which is just one win shy of Georgia for the lead. Another important week awaits Texas A&M, as they’ll be on the road at No. 21 Florida this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 30-8 (11-6 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Air Force (Tuesday), at Vanderbilt (Friday-Sunday)

After dropping two out of three two weekends ago to Texas A&M, Texas bounced back in Week 10. They beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 14-7 on Tuesday before hosting No. 11 Alabama over the weekend. The Longhorns won 10-2 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday to clinch the series. They fell just short of the sweep with a 2-1 loss on Sunday. Texas holds firm at No. 3 in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings, and they’ll be at Vanderbilt this weekend.

Auburn 2B Chris Rembert hits a walk-off home run against South Alabama in 2026 (David Gray/Auburn athletics).

Previous Ranking: No. 6 (+2)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 27-12 (10-8 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: at Samford (Tuesday), vs. No. 14 Oklahoma (Friday-Sunday)

Auburn won 13-0 last Tuesday against Alabama State before traveling to Gainesville to battle No. 20 Florida over the weekend. The Tigers dropped Thursday’s series opener 6-3, but bounced back with a 5-3 win on Friday to even the series. In Saturday’s rubber game, Auburn won 8-5 to secure the series win and improve to 10-8 in league play. They’ll host No. 14 Oklahoma this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 9 (+4)

Previous Week Record: 4-0 (3-0 in SEC)

Overall Record: 30-10 (10-8 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Memphis (Tuesday), vs. LSU (Friday-Sunday)

Mississippi State got back on track this past week, starting with an 11-1 win at Samford last Tuesday. The Bulldogs then traveled to South Carolina and came away with a series sweep. They won 5-3 on Friday, 9-0 on Saturday and 4-3 in 11 innings on Sunday, improving to 10-8 in SEC play on the year. Mississippi State is up three spots in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings ahead of this weekend’s series against LSU.

© Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: No. 7 (+1)

Previous Week Record: 3-1 (2-1 in SEC)

Overall Record: 29-12 (10-8 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Murray State (Tuesday), vs. No. 5 Georgia (Friday-Sunday)

Ole Miss is up one spot this week. The Rebels started last week with a Tuesday win over No. 22 Southern Miss, 10-3. They then went to Tennessee and took two out of three, winning 7-4 on Friday and 8-1 on Saturday before falling 13-5 in the series finale on Sunday. Ole Miss is now up to 10-8 in SEC play this season, and making a strong case to host a regional. They’ll host No. 5 Georgia this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 5 (-2)

Previous Week Record: 1-3 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 28-13 (10-8 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. Jacksonville (Tuesday), vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (Friday-Sunday)

Florida’s up-and-down season continues, and they’re down two spots in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings. The Gators lost 13-7 last Tuesday against Bethune-Cookman before taking the series opener against No. 13 Auburn on Thursday. That would be Florida’s lone win of the week, though, as they fell 5-3 and 8-5 on Friday and Saturday to lose the series. Next up is a home date with No. 7 Texas A&M this weekend.

Previous Ranking: No. 4 (-4)

Previous Week Record: 2-2 (1-2 in SEC)

Overall Record: 28-13 (9-9 in SEC)

Upcoming Week: vs. UAB (Tuesday), at Tennessee (Thursday-Saturday)

Alabama has stumbled over the past two weeks. They’ve now lost two SEC series in a row, dropping five out of their last six SEC games after this past weekend at No. 4 Texas. After a 12-6 win against UAB last Tuesday, the Crimson Tide went to Austin and lost the first two games of the weekend, 10-2 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday. Alabama did salvage Sunday’s finale with a 2-1 win. Next up, they’ll be on the road at Tennessee.

SEC Baseball Power Rankings: 9-16

OU Jaxon Willits. (Nathan J. Fish – The Oklahoman/USA TODAY Network).

9. Oklahoma (+1)

10. Arkansas (-2)

11. Vanderbilt (+2)

12. Tennessee (-1)

13. Kentucky (-1)

14. LSU

15. South Carolina

16. Missouri

Oklahoma is up one spot in this week’s SEC baseball power rankings, just outside the top eight. The Sooners swept Missouri over the weekend. Arkansas falls out of the top eight after their series loss against Georgia. Vanderbilt is up two spots this week after their series win over Vanderbilt, while the Commodores drop one spot. Tennessee also falls a spot after dropping their series to Ole Miss.