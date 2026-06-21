The Athletic ranks Top 75 prospects in 2026 NBA Draft by unique tiers with surprise at No. 1

The Athletic ranked the Top 75 prospects in the NBA Draft in unique tiers with a surprise No. 1 prospect as well! We’re very close to the actual draft as well, just two days away!

We’ll dive into the first tier, which is “The Big Four,” followed by Tier 2 (No. 5 to 8) and Tier 3 (No. 9 and 10). From there, The Athletic broke down prospects No. 11 to 75 in subsequent tiers.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Basically the lower you go, the more projects you get. The NBA can be very tricky when it comes to finding those diamonds in the rough!

1. Cameron Boozer, F – Duke

Boozer was an absolute stud for Duke this past season. He is projected to be highly productive at the next level based on his size and skill set and The Athletic has him as their No. 1 prospect.

Last year, Boozer averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, shot 55.6% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range. He is the complete package as an NBA player.

2. AJ Dybantsa, Wing – BYU

Dybantsa looked like the most pro-ready player in college basketball this year. However, he comes in ranked No. 2 overall by The Athletic.

No matter what, it seems like he’ll be a franchise player regardless of where he is selected. Last season, Dybantsa averaged 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, shot 51% from the floor and 33.1% from three-point range.

3. Caleb Wilson, F – North Carolina

Wilson is next up at No. 3. At North Carolina, Wilson played really well in 24 games, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and shot 57.8% from the floor.

Talk about an intriguing prospect. Wilson is a bigger man that can be very offensively efficient and could be worth a top three pick in the NBA Draft.

4. Darryn Peterson, G – Kansas

Peterson is immensely talented, but he missed a chunk of games this year. There are questions about his health, concerning or not. He chalked it up to cramping issues, so perhaps that is resolved now.

The Athletic kept him in the top five prospects, but a little further from No. 1 than others. In 24 games last year, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, shot 43.8% from the floor and 38.2% from three-point range.

5. Kingston Flemings, G – Houston

If you want a wildly explosive guard, Flemings is your guy in this NBA Draft and The Athletic sees the promise in this prospect.

Flemings decision-making improved throughout the season for the Cougars. This past season, Flemings averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, shot 47.6% from the floor and 38.7% from three-point range.

6. Keaton Wagler, G – Illinois

Wagler helped lead Illinois to the Final Four this past spring. As a freshman, it seemed like he couldn’t be stopped. Championship pedigree in a young player?

Wagler is a projected top five pick in the NBA Draft for most, but ranks out to No. 6 on the big board per The Athletic. In 37 games, Wagler played a lot (33.9 minutes per game) and averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 44.5% from the floor and 39.7% from three-point range.

7. Darius Acuff Jr., G – Arkansas

Acuff seems to have star power potential going into the NBA. As a top 10 prospect per The Athletic, there’s a good chance he produces right away.

Another freshman within the lottery picks, that’s just how this draft is likely going. Acuff averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists, shot 48.4% from the floor and 44% from three-point range.

8. Brayden Burries, G – Arizona

Burries overcame a slow start to his season and was the leading scorer on one of the best teams in the country. He’s a top 10 prospect according to this list from The Athletic.

In 39 games, Burries averaged 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, shot 49.1% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range. If those scoring averages keep up, he could be one of the bright rookies in the league next year.

9. Yaxel Lendeborg, F – Michigan

The veteran makes his way onto the top 10 of The Athletic’s NBA Draft Big Board. He’s coming off a career year at Michigan, where he played 40 games, averaged 15 points and led the team to a national title.

The experience factor will weigh heavily into Lendeborg becoming a lottery pick. It seems like he’s on the fringe of the top 10 when it comes to the picks..

10. Aday Mara, C – Michigan

His teammate Mara is next up on The Athletic’s list here. Mara is a fellow big man but more of a center for NBA standards.

Mara also played 40 games alongside Lendeborg, helping the Wolverines win it all. He average 12.1 points per game along with 6.8 rebounds, shooting 66.8% from the floor.

The Athletic ranks Top 75 NBA Draft prospects

Tier 4

11. Nate Ament, F – Tennessee

12. Karim Lopez, F – New Zealand

13. Mikel Brown, G – Louisville

Tier 5

14. Dailyn Swain, F – Texas

15. Sergio de Larrea, G – Valencia

16. Allen Graves, F – Santa Clara

Tier 6

17. Morez Johnson, Big – Michigan

18. Ebuka Okorie, G – Stanford

19. Cameron Carr, G – Baylor

20. Hannes Steinbach, Big – Washington

21. Labaron Philon, G – Alabama

22. Christian Anderson, G – Texas Tech

23. Isaiah Evans, Wing – Duke

24. Bennett Stirtz, G – Iowa

Tier 7

25. Chris Cenac, Big – Houston

26. Henri Veesaar, Big – North Carolina

27. Meleek Thomas, G – Arkansas

28. Jayden Quaintance, Big – Kentucky

Tier 8

29. Zuby Ejiofor, Big – St. John’s

30. Ja’Kobi Gillespie, G – Tennessee

The Athletic ranks Top 75 NBA Draft prospects (31-60)

31. Baba Miller, F – Cincinnati

32. Emanuel Sharp, G – Houston

33. Trevon Brazile, Big – Arkansas

34. Joshua Jefferson, F – Iowa State

35. Otega Oweh, Wing – Kentucky

36. Tarris Reed Jr., Big – UConn

Tier 9

37. Koa Peat, F – Arizona

Tier 10

38. Dillon Mitchell, Wing – St. John’s

39. Jack Kayil, G – Alba Berlin

40. Ryan Conwell, G – Louisville

41. Alex Karaban, Wing – UConn

42. Braden Smith, G – Purdue

43. Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

44. Aaron Nkrumah, Wing – Tennessee State

45. Jaden Henley, Wing – Grand Canyon

46. Richie Saunders, G – BYU

47. Ugonna Onyenso, Big – Virginia

48. Maliq Brown, Big – Duke

49. Jaden Bradley, G – Arizona

50. Keyshawn Hall, F – Auburn

51. Tyler Bilodeau, F – UCLA

52. Corey Camper, G – Nevada

53. Nick Boyd, G – Wisconsin

54. Tamin Lipsey, G – Iowa State

55. Seth Trimble, G – North Carolina

56. Quadir Copeland, G – NC State

Tier 11

57. Noam Yaacov, G – Oostende

58. Malique Lewis, F – SE Melbourne

59. Reynan dos Santos, G – Mexico City Capitanes

60. Tobias Jensen, G – Ratiopharm Ulm

The Athletic ranks Top 75 NBA Draft prospects (61-75)

Tier 12

61. Lajae Jones, Wing – Florida State

62. Duke Miles, G – Vanderbilt

63. Lamar Wilkerson, G – Indiana

64. Nate Bittle, Big – Oregon

65. Izaiyah Nelson, Big – USF

66. Rafael Castro, Big – George Washington

67. Tobi Lawal, Big – Virginia Tech

68. Mark Mitchell, F – Missouri

69. Milos Uzan, G – Houston

70. Xavian Lee, G – Florida

71. Felix Okpara, Big – Tennessee

72. Joshua Dix, G – Creighton

73. Nick Martinelli, Wing – Northwestern

74. Trey Kaufman-Renn, Big – Purdue

75. Tobe Awaka, Big – Arizona