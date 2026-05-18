Top quarterback recruits in the 2027 Rivals300 rankings

The 2027 recruiting cycle is chock-full of elite quarterback prospects.

After a busy spring filled with camps and visits, the Rivals300 rankings updated last month. Of the top 300 recruits featured in the new rankings, 19 are QBs.

Nearly all of those passers are already committed, too. Of those 19 quarterbacks, all but one — four-star Dane Weber — are off the board, as of May 18. Weber himself is also closing in on a commitment.

Flip season will be here soon and the coaching carousel will surely lead to some decisions getting revisited. But as of right now, there aren’t many dominoes left to fall. Rivals is breaking down the top QBs in the updated 2027 Rivals300:

1. Will Mencl — Oregon commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 13 NATL.

School: Chandler (Ariz.)

Scouting Summary: Hyper-accurate passer who looks like one of the more well-rounded quarterback prospects in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 205 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. Turned in a strong finish to his junior season, completing over 70% of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns against five interceptions while leading his team to a state title berth. Touts smooth mechanics. A high-level processor who is able to locate open receivers and read defender leverage. Made tough throws over the middle of the field as a junior. Also proved to be a dangerous run threat on designed keepers, rushing for 741 yards and 17 scores. Turned in the best showing from a quarterback on the national all-star circuit at the Navy All-American Bowl prior to his senior season. Will need to continue gaining key in-game experience throughout the rest of his high school career. Arm strength is good but not overwhelming at this stage. Well-rounded overall skillset makes him one of the more high-floor quarterback prospects in the 2027 class.

2. Jake Nawrot — Kentucky commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 27 NATL.

School: John Hersey (Ill.)

Scouting Summary: Instinctual quarterback prospect with the passing skill and physical traits to make him one of the top passers in the 2027 cycle. Measured at around 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. First year starter as a junior who exploded on the scene, turning in one of the best seasons of his top-ranked peers, completing 71.1% of his passes for 3,078 yards and a state best 41 touchdown passes against 2 interceptions. Has a high-end combination of arm strength and accuracy. Able to push the ball downfield without much strain and generates easy velocity in the camp setting. Has a tight, replicable release that allows for consistent ball placement. Plays with an innate feel on Friday nights. A fluid, natural mover in his lower body, making for coordinated footwork and mechanics. Slides in the pocket to avoid pressure. Steps up and takes hits while delivering strikes over the middle of the field Put more difficult throws on junior film than any other top quarterback prospect in the cycle. Capable of picking up yards when the play breaks down, rushing for 8 scores as a junior. Doubles as a good high school basketball player and spent much of his early high school career on the hardwood. Had a fantastic debut season, but will need to continue banking valuable in-game reps as he continues developing.

3. Israel Abrams — Miami commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 44 NATL.

School: Montini Catholic (Ill.)

Scouting Summary: Strong-armed quarterback with a quick release and the ability to drive the football to all levels of the field. Has a long, lean build, measuring in at north of 6-foot-4, and around 190 pounds with a 9.75-inch hand prior to his senior season. Plays with a discernible twitch as a passer. Looks to have one of the stronger arms in the 2027 cycle. Touts a quick release, showing the ability to get the football up and out in a flash. Rips far hash throws with ease, allowing his offense to access the full width of the field at multiple levels. Bouncy mover in the pocket with quick feet. Steps up in the pocket and makes second-reaction plays when pressured. Comfortable delivering off-platorm and does not require an established base. A problem-solver on improvisational plays. Turned in a very productive junior season, completing 68.5% of his passes for 4,072 yards and 40 touchdowns with six interceptions, while leading his team to its second consecutive state title. Also a quality athlete who can pick up yards with his legs, running for 10 more touchdowns as a junior. Will need to continue getting bigger and stronger as he moves to the next level. Can also work on polishing his overall mechanics and consistency. The combination of physical ability and production on Friday nights makes him one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle.

4. Keegan Croucher — Ole Miss commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 50 NATL.

School: Baylor School (Tenn.)

Scouting Summary: Big-framed quarterback who is among the top pure arm talents in the 2027 cycle. Measured at around 6-foot-4, 205 pounds with a 9.5-inch hand prior to his senior season. Has a smooth, easy throwing motion and effortlessly drives the football to multiple levels. Touts a quick release and generates palpable velocity. Shows the ability to make high-level throws from in and out of structure on film. Drives the football into tight windows and can take the top off with his downfield arm strength. A quality athlete who tests well at his size. Athleticism and size make him tough to bring down in the pocket. Shows improvisational ability and is capable of making ‘wow’ throws on the move. Originally from upstate New York and transferred to Cheshire Academy in Connecticut for his sophomore and junior seasons before transferring to national power Baylor School in Chattanooga as a senior. Completed 69.1% of his passes for 1692 yards and 16 touchdowns against six interceptions as a junior. Production was on the lower end of top 2027 quarterback prospects, but was not in an offense with a productive passing game in those seasons. Has a multi-sport background from his original home high school as a basketball and baseball player. Needs to add consistency and production to his resume as a senior, but has one of the higher upsides among the 2027 quarterback group with continued improvement given his high-end tools.

5. Trae Taylor — Nebraska commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 71 NATL.

School: Millard South (Neb.)

Scout’s Take: “Trae Taylor set the pace in an extremely deep quarterback group at Rivals Nashville. The Nebraska commit has made strides over the past year adding size and strength to his frame. Taylor flashed a strong arm in each period and station throughout the day. The ability to throw with both velocity and touch stood out within the quarterback group. In 1-on-1’s Taylor stuck the ball on wide receivers, giving the pass-catchers chances to make a play even against tight coverage. Taylor ranks as a top five quarterback prospect in the Rivals300 and has strung together several positive performances this spring.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

6. Kavian Bryant — Texas Tech commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 73 NATL.

School: Westwood (Texas)

Scout’s Take: “Bryant is one of the most physically and athletically gifted prospects in the country and we were able to see it during his workout at Rivals Houston. His comfort and natural arm action as a passer while on the move allows him to drive the ball with velocity, even if he is unable to get his feet underneath him. The ball flies off of his hand and throws the deep ball with little to no effort, even when pushing it 50-plus yards downfield. He showed that he has one of the strongest arms in the cycle. And even with a couple misfires during the individual period, Bryant still showed improvement in his ability to layer the football and deliver the ball with touch since the end of his junior season. He proved on Sunday that he’s not only one of the top athletes in the country, but one of the top passers as well.” — Cody Bellaire, Rivals National Scout

7. Elijah Haven — Alabama commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 96 NATL.

School: Dunham School (La.)

On his commitment: “Coach DeBoer is a great guy and an amazing coach. He produces at the QB level and he’s done a great job of that. With Ty (Simpson) this year, they did a helluva job this season. Coach DeBoer is the leading factor of that, and that definitely is reassuring to have a head coach in that position and also to be able to lead the quarterbacks in that way.” — Haven to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman:

8. Blake Roskopf — Washington commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 101 NATL.

School: Desert Edge (Ariz.)

Scout’s Take: “Blake Roskopf has the look of a riser coming out of his junior season at Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge. He’s a jumbo quarterback at around 6-foot-5, 230-pounds and touts one of the stronger arms in the cycle. While Roskopf easily generates impressive velocity, we’re most impressed with his ability to get the ball up and out with a snappy, quick release. He cut down on turnovers and increased his production year over year.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

9. Peter Bourque — Virginia Tech commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 107 NATL.

School: Tabor Academy (Mass.)

Scout’s Take: “Peter Bourque was the standout among a quarterback group that had a fairly rocky weekend overall at OT7. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder was the clear top passer on Saturday, leading his team to several tight wins. Bourque flashed a live arm, with the ability to generate considerable velocity to every level of the field – with accuracy. He made a number of impressive tight-window throws and played with quality timing.” — Charles Power, Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings

10. Kamden Lopati — Michigan commit

Rivals300 Ranking: No. 115 NATL.

School: West (Utah)

Scouting Summary: Lopati is one of the top quarterbacks in the national ’27 class. He’s a big frame quarterback who has actually slimmed down over the last year and has a solid 6-foot-3, 215 pound frame. A pure thrower with some under-rated athleticism and has shown he can stress a defense with his arm and his legs. For his size, he moves well and shows some real dual-threat ability. Has been highly productive the last two seasons, throwing for over 5,600 yards and nearly 60 touchdowns. Will take his shots down the field and has the arm strength to throws the deep outs and posts on a rope. Moves well in the pocket and shows the quickness to get outside and elude the rush and throws very well on the run. Rushed for 730 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior and is a zone read threat who a defense has to respect. Can continue to improve his ability to process the game and be quicker with his reads but has made strides in those area over the last two years and his game is trending in the right direction. A definite high Power 4 prospect with an NFL ceiling.

Other quarterbacks in the 2027 Rivals300

11. Davin Davidson — Florida commit

12. Kharim Hughley — Clemson commit

13. Peyton Houston — LSU commit

14. Jamison Roberts — Oklahoma commit

15. Andre Adams — Colorado commit

16. Jack Sorgi — Wisconsin commit

17. Champ Monds — Notre Dame commit

18. Luke Babin — Baylor commit

19. Dane Weber