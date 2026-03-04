Kentucky suffered a 96-85 loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday night. Worse, it might have lost reserve forward Trent Noah in the final minute of the game.

Noah attempted a 3-point shot with Kentucky trying to eat into the late deficit. He missed, and when he came down, Noah took a few steps behind him.

As he did so, Trent Noah neared the sideline and his left ankle hovered over the top of coach Mark Pope’s shoe. It caught and rolled, and Noah spilled to the floor, where he remained for several moments.

Adding to what's already been a tough night for the Cats, Trent Noah rolls his ankle by stepping on Mark Pope's foot. Not the way you want to see this night end. #BBN @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/WltUic528c — Colby Wilson (@colbyywilsonn) March 4, 2026

He eventually managed to get to his feet gingerly, where he hobbled to the bench. He was checked on by a trainer.

Ultimately, Trent Noah did not return to the game, though there was less than a minute remaining at the time of his injury. So it’ll be interesting to see if he is impacted at all by the injury going forward.

Kentucky is set to face defending national champion Florida in the regular-season finale this weekend. Having all hands on deck, including Trent Noah, would certainly be beneficial.

Noah is averaging 3.0 points and 2.4 minutes per contest, mostly playing at the end of the bench for the Wildcats. He’s averaging 11.3 minutes per game.

Lunardi takes shot at Kentucky’s ‘latest no-show’

Kentucky was trending up on most NCAA Tournament bracketology projections heading into Tuesday night’s showdown against Texas A&M. Those moves up might be put on hold in a hurry, though.

After the Wildcats raced to an early lead in College Station, the Aggies fought back quickly and raced ahead. And by the time ESPN’s Joe Lunardi was speaking about the game at halftime of Florida‘s contest against Mississippi State, Kentucky trailed by double digits.

As the score flashed on the screen in ESPN studio, Lunardi shook his head. Host Peter Burns couldn’t help but notice and asked Lunardi why he did it.

“It’s because if Kentucky really is a Sweet 16 team, and they thought they were and we all thought they were, you have to show up in a game like that,” Lunardi said. “That is a game that a real NCAA contender wins.”

Kentucky tried to get things going late but ultimately couldn’t come up with enough stops down the stretch to mount a real comeback bid. Texas A&M won 96-85.

It’s not a game that will do significant damage to Kentucky’s overall NCAA Tournament profile. But it does seem to have damaged Lunardi’s impression of the team.

“No disrespect to the Aggies, they were coming off a hard loss and needed to show up tonight,” he said. “But Kentucky is Kentucky and Texas A&M isn’t. And I’m just really surprised at kind of this latest no-show by Big Blue.”