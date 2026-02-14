Tyler Bell injury: Update emerges after Kentucky SS injured shoulder during season opener

Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell is out indefinitely, according to ESPN baseball insider Kiley McDaniel. Bell, a projected first-round pick this summer, injured his left shoulder diving for a ball during UK’s season opener on Friday.

The injury to the Wildcats star occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning. No. 18 Kentucky went on to defeat UNC Greensboro 13-2.

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione provided a brief update on Bell’s status after the game. At the time, a specific diagnosis wasn’t know. As of this report, it hasn’t been revealed, either.

“We’re just going to get him checked out,” Mingione said. “His shoulder, it got stuck in the grass. When he dove for the ball, it got stuck in the grass. Tyler plays so hard. I mean, he’s diving for the ball, he wanted to make the play for our guys. We’ll get him checked out and see. We’ll know more later tonight.”

With Bell out indefinitely, Kentucky will be missing a massive piece to its efforts on both sides of the plate. Previously selected 66th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Bell has been the Wildcats’ best player since choosing to return to school.

In 2025, Bell slashed .296/.385/.522 to go with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 46 RBIs. He was also considered elite at his position on defense. All of that has has vaulted him to being one of college baseball’s best pro prospects.

For Kentucky, the Wildcats will move forward in its opening series against UNC Greensboro with a Saturday double-header. Game 1 is set for 1 p.m. ET while Game 2 is TBA. Kentucky baseball will head back to Lexington after the series for its home opener against in-state foe Morehead State.

While there’s not timeline for return for Bell, Kentucky is hoping to make its way back to the College World Series for the second time in three years under head coach Nick Mingione. Kentucky made their way to Omaha for the first time in program history in 2024.