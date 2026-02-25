Tyler Bell injury update: Nick Mingione updates injury progression for star shortstop

Kentucky‘s lineup suffered a massive hit when star shortstop Tyler Bell suffered a shoulder injury diving for a groundball in the Wildcats’ season opener against UNC Greensboro on Feb. 13.

After exiting the game early, Bell has not returned back to the field for Nick Mingione‘s team. Without Bell in the lineup, Kentucky is 4-2 and fell four spots to No. 22 in D1Baseball’s latest Top-25 Rankings. Prior to the Wildcats’ game against Western Kentucky on Wednesday, Mingione issued an update on Bell’s injury progression.

“He’s progressing along. Feels like he’s getting better and stronger,” Mingione said on the UK Sports Network pregame show. “So he’s taking his ground balls and he’s taking BP now. He’s just moving right along. Each day, we take it each day at a time, one day at a time, but seems as he’s progressing well so far.”

In his sophomore season debut, Bell went 1-4 at the plate with an RBI and a walk. As a freshman in 2025, the Frankfort, IL native played in 56 games and hit for a .296 average with 17 doubles, 10 home runs, and 46 RBI. He was named a Preseason All-SEC First Team selection, along with being named a D1Baseball Preseason Third Team All-American.

Kentucky’s infield has seen shakeup following Tyler Bell’s injury

With Bell out, everyday second baseman Luke Lawrence has slid over to shortstop. Infielder Ethan Hindle, who has primarily played third base over his career, has filled in at second base for Lawrence. Through seven games, Hindle is hitting for a .320 average with a team-leading five doubles and eight RBI. Lawrence is one of three Wildcats with a home run, as he slugged a grand slam in Kentucky‘s season opening win 13-2 win over UNC Greensboro.

Facing some of its highest preseason expectations in recent history, Kentucky opened the season with a sweep of the Spartans. It then stumbled a bit with an 8-6 loss to Morehead State in its first midweek game of the year, but bounced back with a series victory over Evansville. It was unable to finish back-to-back sweeps to open the 2026 campaign, as it was blanked 1-0 by the Aces in the series finale.

Eight games into the season, Kentucky is one of 12 SEC teams present in the second edition of the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings. The Wildcats are seeking a fourth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament (first time in program history) and their second ever appearance in the Men’s College World Series (2024).