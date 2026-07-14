USA Today ranks all 16 SEC football programs, Alabama tops list

The 2026 college football season will start next month, and USA Today has ranked all 16 SEC football programs. This comes as the conference looks to get back on top of the football world, with the Big Ten having won the last three national titles.

Blake Toppmeyer of USA Today compiled the list and has Alabama No. 1. That is not a big surprise, given its success under Nick Saban and Bear Bryant.

But which teams are right behind Alabama, and which program is ranked last? Here’s a look at USA Today’s ranking of all 16 SEC football programs.

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It’s hard to argue against Alabama being the top football program in the SEC. The Crimson Tide have won 18 national championships, with the last being in 2020.

Of the 18 national championships Alabama has won, 12 have come from Saban and Bryant. The program has also won 30 SEC titles, the most for any team in the conference.

Yes, Oklahoma has only been in the SEC for a few seasons, but this list is about what these teams have done in their history. The Sooners have won a lot of games, trailing only Alabama for all-time winning percentage.

Oklahoma has won seven national titles, with the last being in 2000. The program has also won 50 conference titles in four different conferences.

Like Oklahoma, Texas is relatively new to the SEC. But the Longhorns had a lot of success when they were members of the Southwest Conference and the Big 12.

Texas has won four national championships and 34 conference titles. The Longhorns have 972 career wins, tied for fourth on the all-time list.

Georgia is the defending back-to-back SEC champions, but the team does have a long history of success. The Bulldogs have won four national championships, including back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

Georgia has also won 16 SEC championships, the second-most behind Alabama. The program has 904 career victories, the 11th-most in NCAA history.

LSU has had some challenges recently, but it is the only program to win three national championships with three different coaches in this millennium.

Overall, the Tigers have won four national championships and 12 SEC titles. The 822 victories LSU has rank 17th all-time.

It’s been nearly 30 years since Tennessee has won a national title. But historically, the Volunteers have been a power in the conference.

Tennessee has won five national championships and 12 SEC titles. The Vols have 883 victories, the 14th-most in NCAA history.

When Steve Spurrier became the head coach at Florida, he led the program to heights it had never seen before. After Spurrier’s run, Urban Meyer took over and led the Gators to two national titles.

Overall, Florida has won three national titles and eight SEC Championships. The Gators have won 771 games in their 120 years of football.

Auburn has been struggling lately, suffering five consecutive losing seasons. However, the program has seen its share of success, recording three undefeated seasons under three coaches since the 1990s.

The Tigers have won two national titles from the major wire services (AP Poll and/or Coaches’ Poll), but have claimed seven more. They have 809 career wins, tied for the 20th-best total in college football history.

Texas A&M has been in the SEC since 2012 and have yet to win a conference title. But the Aggies have won a Big 12 title in 1998 and have claimed multiple Southwest Conference championships.

Texas A&M has won three national titles, but the last one was in 1939. The Aggies have won 797 games and have a .605 career winning percentage.

Ole Miss had one of its best seasons in 2025, when it reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. But the Rebels have not been a consistent power in the SEC since the 1960s.

Ole Miss won national championships in 1959, 1960, and 1962. The Rebels have also won six SEC Championships, with the last being in 1963.

11. Arkansas Razorbacks

12. Missouri Tigers

13. Mississippi State Bulldogs

14. South Carolina Gamecocks

15. Kentucky Wildcats

16. Vanderbilt Commodores