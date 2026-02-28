Tempers flared in the second half of Saturday’s SEC matchup between Kentucky and Vanderbilt. Officials were forced to sort through a chaotic sequence that resulted in a deadball technical foul on Commodores forward Devin McGlockton after hard contact with Wildcats player Brandon Garrison.

The moment came during a stretch where Kentucky had begun to pull away, holding a double-digit lead at Rupp Arena. What started as a routine defensive possession quickly turned into a lengthy review after multiple calls unfolded in rapid succession.

Just before the incident, what would have been Collin Chandler’s seventh three-pointer of the afternoon was waved off after officials ruled he kicked his leg out on the shot attempt. The decision took three points off the board for Kentucky and briefly shifted the momentum of the game.

On the very next sequence, the action escalated inside the paint. As Brandon Garrison went up for a shot, McGlockton made contact with his face, snapping Garrison’s head backward and drawing an immediate whistle. Officials initially called the foul on Vanderbilt’s Tyler Nickel, but after going to the monitor, the crew determined the contact came from McGlockton after the play.

Check out the video below and see for yourself. Following review, the call was changed to a deadball technical foul on McGlockton, a decision that prevented the play from being upgraded to something more severe.

This is a brutal foul (and after the whistle) pic.twitter.com/0Jf9TojpWg — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 28, 2026

Because the original whistle had not been on McGlockton, the officials ruled the contact could not be elevated to a flagrant during the review, leaving Vanderbilt fortunate to avoid a harsher penalty. The sequence added to an already tense game between two SEC teams with plenty at stake late in the regular season.

Kentucky entered the matchup looking for revenge after being blown out 80-55 in Nashville earlier this year, a game where the Wildcats struggled to find any offensive rhythm outside of Otega Oweh’s 20 points. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt had leaned on strong performances from Tyler Tanner, Nickel and McGlockton in that first meeting.

Saturday’s rematch carried significant postseason implications, as Mark Pope’s squad is trying to secure a top-eight seed in the SEC Tournament to earn a first-round bye, and potentially stay in position for a double bye with a strong finish.

At the time of the technical foul, Kentucky appeared firmly in control, using a hot shooting performance and improved defensive effort to create separation after a tight first half. Still, McGlockton’s foul served as a reminder that in late-season SEC basketball, emotions can run high, no matter the score.