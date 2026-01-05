Western Carolina cornerback Hasaan Sykes has committed to Kentucky out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong. He does so after spending two years with the Catamounts.

After playing in nine games, mostly as a defensive reserve and special teams player, in 2024, Sykes saw his role expand significantly the following year. He was a full-blown star in 2025.

Hasaan Sykes logged 46 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss and 2.0 sacks on the season. He also picked off three passes, forced a fumble and defended eight passes.

His ability to make plays on the ball did not go unnoticed, and Kentucky took a liking to him in the transfer portal. Now he’ll join a defense undergoing significant change following the departure of defensive coordinator Brad White for Florida.

Prior to enrolling at Western Carolina, Hasaan Sykes was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,576 overall recruit in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was also ranked as the No. 164 cornerback in the country and the No. 161 overall player in the state of Georgia, hailing from Tucker (GA) Tucker.

Hasaan Sykes joins Antonio O’Berry with UK commitment

Hasaan Sykes is one of a handful of players to commit to Kentucky recently. Former Gardner Webb transfer EDGE Antonio O’Berry also committed to the Wildcats out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. O’Berry will have one season of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound O’Berry tallied 52 tackles, 10.5 for loss, seven passes defended, 4.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in 12 games for the Running Bulldogs in 2025. That includes four total tackles, including a half tackle for loss, and a forced fumble against Georgia Tech in Week 2 of the 2025 season. O’Berry has combined for 9.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss to go along with 69 total tackles in two seasons at Gardner Webb.

O’Berry started his collegiate career at Division II Tiffin in 2021 before transferring to Gardner Webb following the 2023 season. He now joins his third collegiate program as a graduate transfer.

O’Berry committed to Kentucky on Sunday following a visit to campus on Saturday, choosing the Wildcats over interest from Ohio State, where he visited Friday, as well as West Virginia, Miami and Georgia Tech.

On3’s Alex Byington also contributed to this report.