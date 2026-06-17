Will Stein ready to prove he 'bleeds blue' taking over Kentucky

Will Stein was asked to prove that he bleeds Kentucky blue, rather than Louisville red. It was just some friendly jabbing by Pardon My Take’s Big Cat and PFT Commenter, who did a guest spot on Kentucky Sports Radio.

Talking with Stein, they referenced how the new head coach once played quarterback for arch rival Louisville during his playing days. You thought folks forgot about that?

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Still, Stein “bleeds blue” as he told the pair. He did grow up a Kentucky fan after all and looks to bring the football program to new heights under his watch.

“I bleed blue,” Stein said, via Pardon My Take. “My dad played here in the early 80s, and I grew up coming to Commonwealth Stadium like every Saturday when the Cats played here, and we’d go to Rupp Arena on those like Tuesday night for 9 p.m. tips. I grew up a diehard Kentucky fan, and wanted to come here up until about three months before my senior year was done in high school, and ended up going to Louisville, which, you know, I can’t say anything you know bad about my experience there. (It was) obviously really good, but I did feel so much at home to put the Kentucky colors back on in December, so (I’m) fired up about this opportunity.”

Stein played at Louisville from 2008-12 and played in a total of 25 games. He finished his collegiate career 124-210 passing (59%) for 1,273 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Playing at Louisville must’ve been a culture shock for a Kentucky fan and the eventual coach. Still, it seems like Stein is at his dream job.

“I didn’t dream of playing in the pros growing up. I dreamed of playing at Kentucky,” Stein told On3’s Chris Low. “I was the kid that would cry after games if they lost and rush the field when they won.”

You read Low’s entire feature with Stein HERE. The head coach returned home after serving as the offensive coordinator at Oregon and called the Wildcats a sleeping giant.

Stein takes over for Mark Stoops, who was let go after 13 seasons at the helm. He’s now at Texas as a special assistant following a 72-80 record at Kentucky (10 wins were vacated from 2021 due to ineligible players).

Is Kentucky ready to wake up under Stein? Stoops had them on the precipice of the top 10 on two separate occasions. But for a school that’s known primarily for their basketball prowess, perhaps Stein, who bleeds blue, is the one to unlock the program’s potential.