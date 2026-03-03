Will Stein releases statement on retirement of Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart

On Tuesday, Kentucky announced that athletic director Mitch Barnhart will be stepping down from his position in June. Shortly after the news broke, Kentucky head football coach Will Stein posted a heartfelt message about Barnhart.

“My life was changed when Mitch called and asked if I was ready to be a Wildcat,” Stein wrote on X. “I’m beyond thankful for his leadership and what he did for University of Kentucky and college athletics! #BBN”

Barnhart has been Kentucky’s athletic director since 2002. He is the longest-tenured AD at a Power Four school. Will Stein is Barnhart’s most recent hire. The 66-year-old hired Stein in December after firing longtime UK head coach Mark Stoops.

Stein grew up in Kentucky and attended Trinity High School in Louisville. From there, he played for the Louisville Cardinals. Before accepting Barnhart’s offer to coach at Kentucky, Stein was Oregon‘s offensive coordinator from 2023-25.

In Stein’s three seasons as the Ducks’ primary play-caller, Oregon never ranked outside of the top-25 in total offense. Most notably, the Ducks averaged the second-most yards per game in the country in 2023.

Early in Stein’s tenure, he has appeared to be a wise hire. Kentucky has reeled in 30 players from the transfer portal this offseason, including standouts such as offensive tackle Lance Heard and quarterback Kenny Minchey.

Following his retirement in June, Barnhart will move into a new role as an Executive in Residence. Barnhart signed an amended contract March 2 which states he will begin his new role July 1, 2026, according to a publicly available copy of his deal.

He will receive $950,000 per year as a base salary while also maintaining benefits in his original contract such as his health insurance and country club membership. Additionally, Barnhart is due to receive 10 tickets for each Kentucky home football, men’s basketball and baseball game – all at no additional charge – “through his and his wife’s lifetime,” per the deal.

Will Stein wasn’t the only coach at Kentucky who shared his gratitude for Barnhart’s leadership. Kentucky men’s basketball coach Mark Pope also praised Barnhart’s leadership in a post online.

“Words alone can’t express how grateful I am for Mitch Barnhart,” Pope wrote on X. “For his faith, friendship and leadership at Kentucky, and for the impact he’s had across college athletics, which has been transformational.

“For sure I’m sad to see him step away at year’s end, but incredibly thankful for his service and glad he’s sticking around on campus. Time to make these next few weeks an even more special time together.”