Lehigh wrestling head coach Pat Santoro retires, Brad Dillon, Vincenzo Joseph promoted

Lehigh wrestling head coach Pat Santoro announced his retirement Thursday, ending his head coaching tenure which began in 2008. Associate head coach Brad Dillon was promoted to head coach, according to the school.

Assistant coach and former Penn State standout Vincenzo Joseph, as well fellow coach and Lehigh alum and NCAA champion Zach Rey, were also promoted, per Justin Basch. The search for a fourth member of the staff is ongoing.

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“After much prayer, reflection, and many conversations with my family, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from Lehigh wrestling,” Santoro said in a statement. “This program has been such a huge part of my life and a great blessing to me and my family. It’s hard to put into words what Lehigh wrestling has meant to me.

“When I look back, what stands out most are the people and the relationships. I’m incredibly grateful for the student-athletes who trusted us, the coaches and staff who gave so much, and the alumni, parents, and supporters who have poured into this program over the years. Lehigh wrestling has given me far more than I could ever give back, and I will always carry those memories and relationships with me.”

In 18 seasons under Santoro, Lehigh won six EIWA titles and finished in the top two 15 times. The Mountain Hawks won four consecutive team titles from 2018-2021 and are coming off back-to-back EIWA team championships, bringing their league-leading total to 40 titles.

A seven-time EIWA Coach of the Year, Santoro was named NWCA National Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading Lehigh to a 12-3 dual record and its first EIWA team title in 12 years. Not only that, Santoro coached two NCAA champions in Rey (2011 at heavyweight) and Darian Cruz (2017 at 125 pounds).

Dillon will take over beginning this coming season. He is Lehigh Class of 2004 and was a two-time All-American wrestler for the program.

“I am both honored and excited to lead Lehigh’s wrestling program,” Dillon said. “I would like to thank President Joseph Helble and Dean of AthleticsJeremy Gibson for this opportunity. I look forward to continuing the rich tradition of Lehigh wrestling as our student-athletes chase excellence in all aspects of their lives.

“I would also like to thank Pat for the incredible opportunities he provided me both as a student-athlete and as a coach. Having worked together for more than two decades, he has taught me how to create an environment where people feel valued and inspired to be their best selves on and off the mat. Pat is a truly exceptional coach, but more than that, he is the best human being I know. I simply could not have asked for a better coach, mentor, and friend.”