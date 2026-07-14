2027 MLB Draft: Perfect Game releases way-too-early Mock Draft, picks 1-30

In the immediate aftermath of the 2026 MLB Draft, Perfect Game has released its way-too-early mock draft for the 2027 Draft.

The mock is headed by Florida shortstop Brendan Lawson, who was a Baseball America Second Team All-American in 2026. Perfect Game’s First Round projection includes 15 collegiate players and 15 high school players. Norco (CA)‘s Dylan Seward is the first high school player projected to be selected here.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Perfect Game’s full mock is below.

1. Los Angeles Angels: Brendan Lawson, SS, Florida

Florida star shortstop Brendan Lawson is tabbed as the way too early No. 1 overall selection in the 2027 MLB Draft. Across two seasons in Gainesville (116 games), Lawson boasts a career .315 batting average with 25 doubles, 29 home runs, 109 RBI, a .602 SLG%, and a .464 OBP%.

He was named a Baseball America Second Team All-American this season, and helped propel the Gators to the No. 8 overall national seed in the NCAA Tournament. Lawson would become just the second No. 1 overall pick in Florida program history, joining outfielder Jim Watkins in 1978.

Norco‘s Dylan Seward is the first high school player projected off the board in 2027. Seward is committed to Tennessee, although it seems unlikely Seward will ever take an at-bat in Knoxville. The Eastvale, Cali. native is the No. 1 overall player in Perfect Game’s Class of 2027.

“Primary shortstop on defense, fast feet with quickness in all directions, gathers cleanly with a quick and clean exchange, plenty of arm strength, has all the defensive tools for shortstop,” his Perfect Game scouting report reads. “Switch-hitter at the plate, sets up in a medium stance with a simple stride into his swing, simple and repeatable mechanics and timing. Very fast hands from the left side, explosive at contact, can drive the ball hard, still projects with the bat. Less raw bat speed right handed but hands play well on this side, just a bit better left-handed. Elite level athlete.”

Star outfielder Landon Hairston has shined in two seasons at Arizona State (113 games), hitting for a career .370 batting average with 32 doubles, 32 home runs, 118 RBI, a .681 SLG%, and a .478 OBP%. His 28 home runs hit this season were tied for the fifth-most in all of Division I. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Year, and was a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy.

Hairston has more than solidified himself as one of the best players in the sport, and will enter the 2027 season as the likely favorite to win the Golden Spikes Award. He could find himself in the midst of Arizona State royalty that were selected within the top-10 picks of an MLB Draft, joining all-time greats such as Reggie Jackson and Barry Bonds.

Although Aquinas shortstop Carter Hadnot is the No. 5 overall player in Perfect Game’s Class of 2027, he is projected to be the No. 4 overall selection in the 2027 MLB Draft. Hadnot, who remains uncommitted, hit for a .338 average in 30 games this season.

“Primary shortstop on defense, pure middle of the infield defensive actions, moves fluidly and smoothly through the ball, clean on the charge, plenty of arm strength with more to come, quick twitchy hands, has all the ingredients for a high level defender,” his Perfect Game scouting report reads. “Switch-hitter at the plate, sets up from a medium straight stance from both sides with a knee raise trigger, simple swing mechanics, has very fast hands from the left side and a fluid swing, contact over power at this point but really projects as he fills in and gets stronger.”

Mississippi State commit left-hander Connor Salerno is the No. 5 projected pick in Perfect Game’s 2027 MLB Mock Draft. Salerno reached 98 MPH on his fastball in early July, according to Perfect Game’s website. He is the No. 4 ranked recruit in the Class of 2027.

“Big bodied left-hander with strong lower-half frame. Rhythmic toe-tap delivery with abbreviated windup from the first base side of the rubber,” his Perfect Game scouting report reads. “Over-the-head mechanics with slightly closed landing at foot strike and low 3/4 arm slot. Whip to the arm with loose arm swing and leg swing finish toward third base line. Power sinker with 13-15 inches of run sitting in the low-90s and a high of 93 mph. Sweeping breaking ball with depth to both sides of the plate into the low-80s. Power arsenal with durable starter profile and frame.”

Left-hander Tomas Valincius followed head coach Brian O’Connor from Virginia to Mississippi State last offseason, and thrived in his first year as a Bulldog. Valincius pitched to an 11-2 record with a 3.50 and 134 strikeouts across 97.2 innings. He was named both a First Team All-SEC and a D1Baseball Second Team All-American selection.

Mississippi State earned the No. 14 overall national seed in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament, and Valincius was a massive factor in that success. The last Mississippi State pitcher to go in the top-10 of an MLB Draft was left-hander Paul Maholm in 2003.

WVU catcher/infielder Gavin Kelly was one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 college baseball season. Kelly improved his batting average from .299 to .382 this year, earning multiple All-American honors. He was also named First Team All-Big 12.

Across two seasons in Morgantown, Kelly boasts a career .349 batting average with 27 doubles, 21 home runs, 100 RBI, a .593 SLG%, and a .447 OBP%. This season, the Mountaineers advanced to the Men’s College World Series for the first time in program history. Kelly was masterful in that effort, as he was named the Morgantown Regional Most Outstanding Player.

Lincoln shortstop Chase Fuller, who is a Florida State commit, is projected to go No. 8 overall in the 2027 MLB Draft. He is the No. 2 ranked recruit in the Class of 2027. This past season, Fuller hit for a .327 average across 35 games.

“Outstanding athletic build with big present strength,” his Perfect Game scouting report reads. “Right handed hitter, sets up balanced with a toe tap trigger, superior raw bat speed with top of scale power potential, pulls and lifts and does it easily. Has always hit at PG events with power and contact. Didn’t throw at this showcase but has mid-90’s arm strength.”

9. Toronto Blue Jays: Dylan Volantis, LHP, Texas

Across two seasons at Texas, left-hander Dylan Volantis has established himself as one of the best pitchers in the sport. In 146 career innings pitched, Volantis boasts a 14-3 record with a 2.03 ERA and 209 strikeouts. He was named a Unanimous First Team All-American this season, along with earning First Team All-SEC honors.

Volantis was also named a Unanimous First Team All-American in 2025, as a freshman. He could join an all-time legend, such as Roger Clemens, by becoming the latest Texas pitcher selected in the First Round of an MLB Draft.

Finally, Oregon State right-hander Dax Whitney rounds out the projected top-10. Whitney enjoyed a phenomenal 2026 campaign, in which he accrued a 2.00 ERA across 63 innings pitched with 104 strikeouts and just 18 walks.

He was named a First Team All-American by four outlets, and was a Baseball America National Pitcher of the Year Finalist. Across two seasons in Corvallis, Whitney boasts a 2.77 ERA and a .202 opposing batting average. He is poised to be one of the best pitchers in the sport next season.

Picks 11-20

11. Boston Red Sox: Chris Levonas, RHP, Wake Forest

12. Houston Astros: Tague Davis, 1B, Louisville

13. Minnesota Twins: Ryan McPherson, RHP, Mississippi State

14. San Diego Padres: Kinon Bastian, OF, The First Academy (FL)

15. Washington Nationals: Trent Grindlinger, C, Tennessee

16. Arizona Diamondbacks: Malachi Butler, SS, McEachern (GA)

17. Pittsburgh Pirates: Lubin Rincon, SS, Shadow Creek (TX)

18. St. Louis Cardinals: George Ferguson, RHP, Abilene (TX)

19. Seattle Mariners: Jimmy Janicky, C, Troy

20. Texas Rangers: Adrian Rodriguez, SS, Texas

Picks 21-30

21. Miami Marlins: Jacob Seamon, OF, Metrolina Christian Academy (NC)

22. Philadelphia Phillies: Jordin Griffin, OF, Alfred M. Barbe (LA)

23. Texas Rangers: Striker Pence, RHP, Santiago (CA)

24. Chicago Cubs: Graham Houston, SS, Venice (FL)

25. New York Yankees: Samir Mohammed, RHP, Tampa Jesuit (FL)

26. Atlanta Braves: Brogan Witcher, RHP/C, Liberty (CA)

27. Chicago White Sox: Brodie Johnston, 3B, Vanderbilt

28. Milwaukee Brewers: Sam Cozart, RHP, Texas

29. Tampa Bay Rays: Aidan King, RHP, Florida

30. Los Angeles Dodgers: Grant Westphal, OF, Blue Valley (KS)