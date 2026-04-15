Former Arkansas guard Karter Knox has committed to Louisville via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Knox made 22 appearances and 18 starts for the Razorbacks this past season. He averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22.2 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 guard shot 46.0% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc.

Knox missed Arkansas’ final 12 games of its season after undergoing a procedure to repair his meniscus. Knox posted similar statistics as a true freshman in the 2024-25 campaign. He averaged 8.3 points in 24.0 minutes per outing.

Knox played high school basketball at Overtime Elite (GA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 23 overall player and No. 9 small forward in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Louisville, Knox was the No. 8 small forward in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He is only the latest elite transfer addition for the Cardinals, who also reeled in commitments from Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad and Kansas forward Flory Bidunga.

Louisville finished the 2025-26 season with a 24-11 overall record and an 11-7 mark in conference play. The Cardinals earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, where they defeated USF in the first round.

However, Louisville ultimately suffered a season-ending loss to Michigan State in the Round of 32. Next season will be head coach Pat Kelsey‘s third at the helm of Louisville. He’s determined to place Louisville in the hunt for a national championship.

“I’m very, very proud of our guys. We’re well aware at the University of Louisville what the standard is in our city for our program,” Kelsey said after Louisville’s loss to MSU. “Losing at this round in this game is not the standard, and we understand that. But these guys have a whole bunch to be proud of.

“… Unless you stand on that podium and the confetti is coming down, you don’t meet the standard. There’s three national championships at Louisville. I’m well aware. I know what I signed up for.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.