Former Dayton guard De’Shayne Montgomery has committed to Louisville via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Montgomery started in all 36 of his appearances at Dayton this past season. He averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.6 minutes per game. Montgomery shot 49.0% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc.

Montgomery also averaged a team-high 2.1 steals per contest. For his efforts, Montgomery was named an All-Atlantic 10 Third Team selection.

Montgomery transferred to Dayton last offseason after spending the 2024-25 campaign at Georgia. In his lone season with the Bulldogs, Montgomery made 17 appearances. He averaged 6.5 points in 15.7 minutes per game.

Montgomery began his collegiate career at Mount St. Mary’s. He averaged 13.2 points and was named the MAAC Rookie of the Year.

De’Shayne Montgomery played high school basketball at Hargrave Military Academy (VA), where he was an unranked prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Montgomery visited Louisville on Wednesday.

Louisville finished the 2025-26 season with a 24-11 overall record and an 11-7 mark in conference play. The Cardinals earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, where they defeated USF in the first round.

However, Louisville ultimately suffered a season-ending loss to Michigan State in the Round of 32. Next season will be head coach Pat Kelsey‘s third at the helm of Louisville. He’s determined to place Louisville in the hunt for a national championship.

“I’m very, very proud of our guys. We’re well aware at the University of Louisville what the standard is in our city for our program,” Kelsey said after Louisville’s loss to MSU. “Losing at this round in this game is not the standard, and we understand that. But these guys have a whole bunch to be proud of.

“… Unless you stand on that podium and the confetti is coming down, you don’t meet the standard. There’s three national championships at Louisville. I’m well aware. I know what I signed up for.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closed on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes did not have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.