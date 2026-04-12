Kansas transfer center Flory Bidunga has committed to Louisville, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. He tabbed as the No. 1-ranked player in the Portal, according to On3’s Industry Rankings.

Bidunga’s commitment came at the same time that Louisville added Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad. A massive moment for the program.

BREAKING: Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga and Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad have committed to Louisville, @JoeTipton reports.



Bidunga ranks No. 1, and Shelstad No. 17 in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal rankings.https://t.co/mzMe9luCgH pic.twitter.com/nxNhooLCPF — On3 (@On3) April 12, 2026

This season, Bidunga emerged as one of the most dominant defensive players in all of college basketball. The Congo native averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks in 35 games. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, along with being tabbed First Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Defense.

He serves as a massive addition to Pat Kelsey‘s Louisville roster, if Bidunga does indeed come back to college basketball next season. In just two seasons, Kelsey has rejuvenated the Cardinal brand. Across that span, Kelsey has led the program to a 51-19 (29-9) record and two NCAA Tournament appearances. This past season, Louisville won a game in the Big Dance for the first time since 2017.

Flory Bidunga’s stay-or-go decision will be one of most important in college basketball

The decision for Bidunga to either return to college basketball or stay in the NBA Draft will be a massive one. Just before the NCAA Tournament tipped off, ESPN released its latest mock draft. Bidunga did find himself included. However, he was projected to fall deep into the second round. The Sacramento Kings were tabbed to select the Kansas big man with the No. 44 overall pick. Based on that, Bidunga would need to impress during the NBA Draft process in order to sneak into the first 30 picks.

“I’m certainly fired up that Flory received what I thought should be his,” Self said of Budinga winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. “Because to me, he’s the most versatile and best defender in our league. And there’s some other good ones too… The biggest steps I would say [Flory has made are] staying disciplined and understanding to play to his length rather than play to gamble. I think he’s done a much better job with that.”

If he returns to college basketball, however, Bidunga will surely remain one of the top shot blockers in the entire sport. He entered the Portal as well last offseason, but ultimately returned to Kansas. This time, he is indeed heading to a different program. He was tabbed as the No. 18-ranked player in the Class of 2024 by Rivals, and he more than played up to that distinction this season.