Louisville AD, president pen letter on college athletics, need for NCAA reform

Leaders at Louisville have penned a lengthy letter, covering topics surrounding college athletics and calling for NCAA reform. Cardinals athletic director Josh Heird, University president Dr. Gerry Bradley, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr. Laurence N. Benz all contributed. Financials were the main topic of conversation for them, explaining why the system currently in place is not working.

In their closing remarks, the trio explained how Louisville is going to be a part of the change. Between their commitment to athletes who play for the Cardinals and what the athletic programs do for the surrounding city, Louisville’s higher-ups “are committed to saving college sports” for the upcoming years.

“The University of Louisville is committed to being part of the solution,” the letter said. “We will advocate for structural reform that has the potential to create a unified governance structure, a consolidation of media rights while retaining conference viability, mechanisms that provide for responsible spending controls, and most importantly, create the opportunity for the voices of all student-athletes to be heard. We will continue to invest in the academic, athletic and personal development of every Cardinal student-athlete. And we will continue to speak plainly about the stakes: if we fail to act, the enterprise that generates $1.28 billion a year for the Louisville economy, that provides life-changing opportunities for hundreds of young people, and that binds our community together will be diminished beyond recognition.

“The time for incremental tinkering has passed. College athletics needs structural reform, and it needs it now. We are proud to stand with the growing coalition of university leaders, board chairs and advocates who are committed to saving college sports for the next generation.”

On3’s Chris Low pointed out what he thought to be a “telling” part of the letter from Louisville on X shortly after its release. This portion specifically discussed how schools, no matter the sport, can outspend others due to motivation. In Louisville’s estimation, those who are on the opposite side of the spectrum could wind up seeing a lot of loss inside the athletic department.

“Without an enforceable cap, the current trajectory is clear: a small number of programs will spend whatever it takes to dominate, the middle class will hollow out, and hundreds of programs will be forced to cut sports, reduce scholarships, and abandon the student-athletes who depend on them,” it said.