Louisville ball boy Zephian Wade tells ESPN 'no beef' with Pittsburgh players over football scrum

Cardinals ball boy Zephian Wade became a viral sensation in September after he was shown on the broadcast of the Louisville–Pittsburgh game tussling with several Panthers for the game ball. While Wade didn’t immediately win the battle for the ball, he won the hearts of football fans across the country.

Evidently, ESPN’s College Football Final hosts weren’t excluded. The show honored Wade with the “Dollar of the Year” award and brought him on the program Friday to reflect on the hilarious moment.

“The biggest thing was my boss, Ed Connell, had made an emphasis on getting the footballs back,” Wade said. “We had gone to Pittsburgh two years ago and we had lost a bunch of footballs. We lost maybe about three or four.

“It takes a lot to remake a lot to remake a football. That’s the thing people don’t understand. And so we put a lot of work into creating those and having those game-ready. I had seen it, and I didn’t think it was going to be this big of a deal. … I honestly was just trying to get the football back. And next thing you know, the guys from Pittsburgh just started tackling me and grabbing me. It was real funny.”

The scramble for the ball occurred after Pittsburgh linebacker Rasheem Biles intercepted Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss in the first quarter and returned the ball for a touchdown. When Wade tried to retrieve the ball from Biles, the Panthers weren’t so eager to part ways with it.

Pitt defensive lineman Isaiah Neal ran for the ball while Biles grabbed Wade from behind. Despite the dust-up, Zephian Wade claimed he has no bad blood with the Pittsburgh players or staff.

“There was no beef with Pittsburgh at all. The Pitt staff and the Pitt security, they played a big role in helping me get the football back,” Wade said. “It wasn’t just me by myself. So, there was no beef between me and any of Pitt’s staff, or even the players.

“Both players from Pittsburgh called me and apologized. We had a great conversation there. I have a lot of respect for those guys, and they played a great game in that particular game as well. … I have seen a couple people say, ‘The ball boy, he might be taking his job too seriously.’ But, a lot of people don’t understand how much work we do behind the scenes.”