Louisville big man Vangelis Zougris plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Louisville big man Vangelis Zougris plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Jon Chepkevich reported. He played one season with the Cardinals after playing internationally.

In 27 games last year, Zougris averaged 2.6 points per game, 2.4 rebounds per game and 0.6 assists per game. He shot 57.1% from the floor.

Zougris joined Louisville after spending four seasons with Peristeri Athens in the Greek Basketball League. He also competed with the Greek national team on numerous occasions.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Vangelis Zougris to enter transfer portal

Zougris wasn’t the first Louisville player to enter the transfer portal this cycle. At the end of March, forward Khani Rooths planned to enter.

As a true freshman in the 2024-25 season, Rooths made 35 appearances. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 3.3 points in 13.4 minutes per contest.

Khani Rooths played high school basketball at IMG Academy (FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 33 overall player and No. 12 small forward in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Louisville finished the 2025-26 season with a 24-11 overall record and an 11-7 mark in conference play. The Cardinals won their first NCAA Tournament game under head coach Pat Kelsey, but suffered a season-ending loss to 3-seed Michigan State in the Round of 32.