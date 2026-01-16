Louisville DL Kendrick Gilbert enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Louisville redshirt sophomore DL Kendrick Gilbert has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. Gilbert did not see the field in his lone season at Louisville. He spent his first two seasons of collegiate football at rival Kentucky, where he recorded 8 tackles.
Prior to enrolling at Kentucky, Gilbert was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 378 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 44 DL in his class and the No. 3 overall player from the state of Indiana, hailing from Cathedral.
Louisville is heading into Year Four of the Jeff Brohm era
Louisville is having an excellent offseason following its 9-4 record in season No. 3 under head coach Jeff Brohm. Along with hauling in 14 Transfer Portal additions, the Cardinals retained star running back Isaac Brown and EDGE rusher AJ Green, both of whom originally hit the Portal.
Louisville‘s 2025 season got off to a strong start, as it rose as high as No. 15 in the College Football Playoff Rankings following a 28-16 victory over Virginia Tech on Nov. 1. The Cardinals, sitting at 7-1, were staring at a slew of unranked opponents on their schedule heading down the final stretch.
They, however, dropped three consecutive games to Cal, Clemson, and SMU before closing the regular season strong with a 41-0 win over Kentucky. This sent them to the Boca Raton Bowl against Toledo, which they won 27-22 to wrap up a 9-4 campaign.
Louisville currently boasts the sixth-best class in On3’s 2026 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings.
Louisville’s Transfer Portal departures
Kendrick Gilbert is now the 25th Louisville player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.
- So. QB Deuce Adams (Wisconsin)
- RS-Jr. QB Brady Allen
- RS-Sr. DL Justin Beadles (Cal)
- RS-Fr. WR Shaun Boykins (Eastern Kentucky)
- Jr. OL Jordan Church
- Fr. WR Brock Coffman (Kentucky)
- RS-So. DL Kendrick Gilbert
- RS-Jr. S Corey Gordon (Kansas)
- So. OL Carter Guillaume
- Fr. TE Grant Houser (Colorado State)
- RS-So. WR Kris Hughes
- RS-Fr. OL Fred Johnson (UConn)
- RS-Fr. DL Chris Jones Jr.
- Sr. TE Nate Kurisky
- Jr. DL Jerry Lawson (Oklahoma State)
- Fr. EDGE C.J. May
- RS-So. Daeh McCullough
- RS-Fr. OT Ransom McDermott (Temple)
- Sr. WR Antonio Meeks
- So. TE Davon Mitchell
- RS-Fr. CB Raemon Mosby
- RS-Fr. DL Xavier Porter (South Alabama)
- RS-Fr. K Cooper Ranvier (Tennessee)
- So. RB Duke Watson (UCF)
- Fr. RB Jamarice Wilder
