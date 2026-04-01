Louisville forward Khani Rooths plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Rooths made 31 appearances and two starts for the Cardinals this past season. He averaged 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.9 minutes per game. Rooths shot 44.9% from the field and 22.4% from 3-point range.

As a true freshman in the 2024-25 season, Rooths made 35 appearances. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 3.3 points in 13.4 minutes per contest.

Khani Rooths played high school basketball at IMG Academy (FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 33 overall player and No. 12 small forward in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Louisville finished the 2025-26 season with a 24-11 overall record and an 11-7 mark in conference play. The Cardinals won their first NCAA Tournament game under head coach Pat Kelsey, but suffered a season-ending loss to 3-seed Michigan State in the Round of 32. After the game, Kelsey reflected on his team’s season.

“I’m very, very proud of our guys. We’re well aware at the University of Louisville what the standard is in our city for our program,” Kelsey said. “Losing at this round in this game is not the standard, and we understand that. But these guys have a whole bunch to be proud of.

“We haven’t advanced in the tournament in this tradition rich, one of the best brands in college basketball, in eight or nine years, and this team did this over this weekend, and that’s something that they should be very, very proud of. … They fought. There are no moral victories, especially at a program like Louisville.”

With Mikel Brown Jr. expected to enter the NBA Draft and several other notable exits, Louisville will have lots to consider in its roster construction this offseason. Khani Rooths seemingly won’t be part of the Cardinals’ future.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.