Louisville forward Sananda Fru plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. He averaged 9.0 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cardinals this past season.

Fru is a native of Berlin, Germany and played one season for Louisville. It was his first season playing under the NCAA banner after playing for Loewen Braunschweig in the German BBL for four seasons.

NEWS: Louisville forward Sananda Fru plans to enter the @TransferPortal, source told @On3.



The 6-11 big man averaged 9.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/quSLxU0a4H — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 30, 2026

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves