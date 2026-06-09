Louisville left-handed pitcher Colton Hartman enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Louisville left-handed pitcher Colton Hartman has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Across three seasons at Louisville, Hartman appeared in 43 games (23 starts). The Lebanon, OH native compiled 91 2/3 innings, pitching to a 6.97 ERA with 113 strikeouts and 33 walks. This past season, Hartman pitched to a 5.91 ERA in 45 2/3 innings with 56 strikeouts and 33 walks.

The Cardinals’ 2026 season was a massive disappointment, as they finished with a 30-27 (13-17) record. This comes after Hartman and Louisville made an appearance in the 2025 Men’s College World Series, which marked their sixth in program history.

“It’s really hard to win in baseball, especially with the aluminum bat,” head coach Dan McDonnell said following their season-ending loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC Tournament. “Things we have just have to address moving forward. I really like a lot of our young guys, and I like a lot of our young arms. But, we obviously have to address some of these areas because that’s not championship baseball. We’re a championship program, and we’ve got to get back to that.”

Louisville was not one of nine ACC teams to appear in NCAA Tournament

For the first time ever in the history of the NCAA Tournament, all eight teams that appeared in last season’s Mens College World Series failed to reach the Super Regional Round the following season. Louisville was one of four 2025 MCWS teams that failed to reach the 2026 Tournament (joined by Arizona, LSU, and Murray State), while Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Oregon State, and UCLA fell in Regional play.

Nine total ACC teams appeared in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament, including three national seeds (No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 5 North Carolina, and No. 10 Florida State). Just one of these nine teams (North Carolina), however, advanced to Super Regional play. The Tar Heels downed USC in three games to win the Chapel Hill Super Regional, punching their second ticket to Omaha in the past three seasons.

With Louisville looking to re-tool its roster next season as it looks to return to the sport’s biggest stage, Colton Hartman will not be sticking around.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.