According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Louisville offensive lineman Jordan Church has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Church only spent one year with the program after joining around this time last year. Now, Church is once again on the open market, looking for his third school in as many years.

FAU is where Church saw his college football career begin. Two seasons in Boca Raton turned into him entering the portal with the hopes of jumping to the power conference level. Mission complete, heading to Louisville and finding a nice role with the Cardinals.

Right guard is where Church got deployed, even earning a start against Bowling Green. His 6-4, 310-pound ram made the transition into the ACC pretty well. While there were no individual awards, Church found himself consistently in the rotation. Maybe he is now looking for a more stable spot in somebody’s starting lineup.

Looking back at his high school recruitment, Church was a three-star prospect coming out of Fort Myers (FL) IMG Academy. He was the No. 1,285 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Louisville is actually where Church originally committed to in high school. However, he decommitted not too long thereafter, re-opening his recruitment. The two sides eventually came together but only for one season. Church will finish out his career elsewhere with two years of eligibility remaining.

Former Louisville wide receiver moves to other side of in-state rivalry

Former Louisville wide receiver Brock Coffman signed with Kentucky out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the program.

Coffman never left his home state when he played for the Cardinals. But now, he’ll go back home, for real this time! Coffman did not register any stats this season, but made his debut against Eastern Kentucky during the 2025 season.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Coffman was a three-star recruit out of Lexington (Ken.) Sayre School, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 18 overall prospect in the state, the No. 245 wide receiver in the class and the No. 1,661 overall prospect in the class.

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report