Louisville quarterback Deuce Adams plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Adams spent two seasons at Louisville, including a redshirt year in 2024. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Adams made six appearances for Louisville this season. His lone start of the season was in Louisville’s 38-6 loss to SMU. In the defeat, Adams completed 12-of-his-17 pass attempts for 94 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception.

He also recorded 14 yards in the outing. In total, Adams notched 112 passing yards this season, while completing 71.4% of his pass attempts. Adams only appeared in one game during his true freshman season.

Deuce Adams played high school football at Vandegrift (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 586 overall player and No. 37 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Adams is the ninth Louisville player to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The Cardinals finished this season with a 9-4 overall record and a 4-4 mark in conference play.

Entering November, Louisville appeared to have a chance to make its first College Football Playoff appearance in program history. Alas, the Cardinals suffered a three-game losing streak and their playoff hopes crumbled.

In the final weeks of the season, Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm‘s name was tied to the head coach openings at Penn State and Michigan. However, with both positions filled, Brohm will seemingly be returning to lead Louisville again in 2026.

Louisville is expected to be heavily involved in the transfer portal this offseason. Brohm hasn’t shied away from the portal in the past and, with Miller Moss out of eligibility, Louisville is hoping to reel in an elite QB.

The team has no shortage of options. Several Power Four starters such as Nebraska‘s Dylan Raiola, Florida‘s DJ Lagway and TCU‘s Josh Hoover have already announced they’ll be entering the transfer portal in January.

Perhaps Deuce Adams will fill one of the holes left by the other QBs around the country searching for a fresh start. The transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2.

