Louisville RB Duke Watson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Watson was a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

Watson totaled 49 carries for 158 yards and one touchdown during the 2025 season. He averaged 3.2 yards per carry across seven games. His most productive game came during a 34-27 win over Pitt, where Watson logged 14 carries for 47 yards and his lone score this year.

2024 was a stronger year for the Forsyth, GA native. Watson took 67 carries for 597 yards and seven touchdowns for Jeff Brohm’s program. He ultimately spent two years with Louisvilles, appearing in 19 games during that span.

Watson also proved to be a threat out of the backfield. He has 11 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns during two seasons with the Cardinals.

Before college, Watson was a four-star recruit per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 358 overall player and No. 25 running back during the 2024 recruiting class.

Louisville is now down two running backs to the NCAA transfer portal. Shaun Boykins Jr is also expected to his the portal when it opens on Jan. 2.

Brohm and staff signed 31 players from the NCAA transfer portal one year ago, and will likely have to reach into the portal to fill several holes this offseason. Over a dozen Cardinals from the 2025 team have announced their intention to hit the portal so far this offseason.

This includes QB Deuce Knight, who announced his intention to portal on Wednesday as well.

