Louisville sophomore star running back Isaac Brown plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

Brown excelled for the Cardinals across two seasons, rushing for 2,057 yards and 18 touchdowns. He immediately becomes one of the most prized running backs in the entire Transfer Portal.

The Miami native burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2024, rushing for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was named ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, along with receiving Freshman All-American and Second Team All-ACC honors.

This past season, Brown remained one of the strongest running backs in the ACC. He rushed for 884 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games. He missed the final four games of the regular season with an injury, but rushed for 102 yards and two scores in Louisville‘s 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl.

He is the second Louisville running back to enter the Portal in as many days. It was reported on Wednesday that fellow sophomore back Duke Watson, who rushed for 755 yards and eight scores across two seasons, would also be seeking a new home in 2026.

Prior to enrolling at Louisville, Brown was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 546 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 42-ranked RB in his class and the No. 70 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Homestead.

Louisville’s Transfer Portal departures

Isaac Brown is now the 14th Louisville player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

