Louisville running back Jamarice Wilder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos confirms. He spent two seasons with the Cardinals.

Wilder didn’t see any action as a true freshman in 2024 and only played in one game this past season. In his lone appearance, Wilder recorded four carries for 15 total yards.

Wilder played high school football at Venice (FL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,077 overall player and No. 84 running back in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Wilder is the 24th Louisville player who has entered the transfer portal this offseason. The Cardinals finished this season with a 9-4 overall record and a 4-4 mark in conference play.

Entering November, Louisville appeared to have a chance to make its first College Football Playoff appearance in program history. Alas, the Cardinals suffered a three-game losing streak and their playoff hopes crumbled.

In the final weeks of the season, Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm‘s name was tied to the head coach openings at Penn State and Michigan. However, with both positions filled, Brohm is returning to lead Louisville again in 2026.

Nonetheless, there will be several changes to Louisville’s staff next season. Defensive coordinator Ron English and defensive line coach Mark Hagen are not expected to return.

English had been with Louisville since 2023, when Brohm took over the program. He also has served on coaching staffs at Purdue, Florida, Mississippi State and Michigan. Along with his defensive coordinator duties, English coached Louisville’s secondary.

According to the Courier Journal, English is stepping away from the program for a year to watch his son, Seth, play his final season as a safety at Navy. Hagen had also been with Louisville since Brohm took the reins. Under Hagen’s supervision, Louisville ranked No. 32 in total sacks this past season and No. 41 in tackles for loss.

With the losses, Brohm’s offseason will be even busier than usual. Next season, the 54-year-old HC will aim to guide Louisville to its first CFP appearance in school history.

