Mikel Brown injury update: Louisville guard's latest status for NCAA Tournament revealed

Louisville guard Mikel Brown is set to miss Louisville’s NCAA Tournament opener vs. USF, the school announced. If they were to win and advance to the Round of 32, Brown would not be available either. Brown did not play the ACC Tournament due to an injury, with the hopes of being healthy for March Madness. Instead, more bad news regarding his health has now come out.

“University of Louisville freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. (back) will be out for Louisville’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64 game on Thursday against South Florida and would remain out the rest of his week should the Cardinals advance to the Round of 32,” a statement from Louisville said. “Going into the ACC Tournament, the goal was to have Mikel available for the NCAA Tournament, unfortunately that is not the case.”

Brown has been in and out of the Louisville lineup all season due to injuries. The true freshman has only played in 21 games this season, last seeing the court on Feb. 28 in a loss to Clemson. Thursday will mark Brown’s fifth-straight game missed. Certainly not what head coach Pat Kelsey envisioned at this point of the season.

When on the court, Brown has been one of the best youngsters in college basketball. He is averaging 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. Brown shoots it at 41% from the field and 34.4 from behind the three-point line.