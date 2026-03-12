Mikel Brown Jr. injury update: Louisville star will discuss health 'when the time feels right'

Louisville freshman Mikel Brown Jr. is not playing in the ACC Tournament due to a lingering back injury. After Louisville’s 62-58 win over SMU on Wednesday, Brown opened up when a reporter asked him if he is certain he will play in the NCAA Tournament.

“Right now I’m just focused on my rehab more than anything,” Brown said. “And when the time feels right, I’m going to talk to the coaching staff and we’re going to come to an agreement.”

Brown’s back has hindered him throughout the season. In total, he’s missed 11 games for the Cardinals. When healthy, Brown has been nothing short of excellent. He’s averaging 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, while shooting 41.0% from the field and 34.0% from beyond the arc.

Brown’s absence was obvious in the Cardinals’ narrow win over SMU on Wednesday. Louisville’s offense often sputtered against the Mustangs. The team shot just 40% from the floor and 23% from downtown.

For reference, Louisville is averaging 85.1 points per game this season. Moreover, when Louisville played SMU in January, it won 88-74. Brown led the Cardinals with 20 points.

In On3’s James Fletcher III’s latest Bracketology, Louisville is projected to be a 5-seed. While Brown isn’t sure yet whether he’ll be able to participate in March Madness, he said he doesn’t want to miss it.

“It’s always been a childhood dream, watching it every single year,” Brown said. “I enjoy it just because I feel like it’s the best basketball in the world. Obviously, you’ve got the NBA Finals and NBA playoffs, but I think the atmosphere in March Madness is just different because it’s single-elimination so everything’s on the line. … Like Coach [Pat] Kelsey said in his interviews: We’re just looking for me to get to 100%.”

With Mikel Brown Jr. sidelined on Wednesday, Louisville guard Ryan Conwell scored a team-high 16 points. Sophomore guard Adrian Wooley didn’t trail far behind, adding 14 points of his own. Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey was pleased with his team resilience in the hard-fought win.

“Proud of our guys. On a night we didn’t shoot it our best, we just figured out a way to win,” Kelsey said after the game. “What do they say, in tournament play, survive and advance; I think that applied tonight. Just proud of their resiliency and their fight.”

Up next, Louisville will face off against Miami at 2:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN2.