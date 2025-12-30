Louisville defensive coordinator Ron English and defensive line coach Mark Hagen are not expected to return next season, per On3’s Pete Nakos. The Cardinals allowed 303.1 yards of total offense per game this season, the 17th least in the nation and second least in the ACC.

English has been with Louisville since 2023 when head coach Jeff Brohm took over the program. He also has served on coaching staffs at Purdue, Florida, Mississippi State and Michigan. Along with his defensive coordinator duties, English coached Louisville’s secondary.

According to the Courier Journal, English is stepping away from the program for a year to watch his son, Seth, play his final season as a safety at Navy. Hagen had also been with Louisville since Brohm took the reins.

Under Hagen’s supervision, Louisville ranked No. 32 in total sacks this season and No. 41 in tackles for loss. After defeating Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl, Louisville finished the 2025 campaign with a 9-4 overall record and a 4-4 mark in conference play.

Louisville entered November with just one loss. However, the Cardinals suffered three consecutive losses and lost any chance of reaching the College Football Playoff. In his three seasons as head coach, Jeff Brohm has led Louisville to a 28-14 record.

The Cardinals have a busy offseason ahead of them. Not only will Brohm have to replace Ron English and Mark Hagen, but he’ll have to fill plenty of holes on his roster as well. As of this report, nine Louisville players have announced their intent to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Moreover, Louisville starting quarterback Miller Moss has no eligibility remaining. The Cardinals are expected to land a QB out of the transfer portal this offseason.

In the final month of the season, there were distractions around Louisville’s program. Jeff Brohm’s name was involved in the head coach openings at Penn State and Michigan. Alas, both positions are now filled. After Louisville’s win over Toledo last week, Brohm addressed the rumors about his interest in other jobs.

“Well I don’t speak on other jobs,” Brohm said, per Eric Crawford of WDRB in Louisville. “I’m happy with this one and happy with the victory.”

Brohm will look to guide Louisville to double-digit wins next season for the first time since his debut campaign with the Cardinals. Moreover, Louisville will aim to make its first-ever CFP appearance.