South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Cason Henry has committed to transfer to the Louisville Cardinals, On3 has learned. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Henry has been a highly sought-after offensive tackle in this transfer cycle. He took an official visit to Louisville. That wasn’t all, though. He also took visits to Kentucky and Ole Miss before making this decision.

Henry played his high school football at Walton in Georgia. He had been a three-star recruit in the Class of 2022. There, he was the 970th-ranked player overall and the 74th-ranked offensive tackle in that recruiting cycle. He went on to choose South Carolina over several Power Four programs.

As a true freshman in 2022, Henry played in two games. That allowed him to utilize his redshirt, earning an extra year of eligibility. Injuries have also had an impact on his college career. In 2023, he was limited to two games due to another injury. Then, in 2025, he was asked to be the team’s starting right tackle and a captain, but again had his season cut short when he needed shoulder surgery in the middle of October.

The 2024 season ended up being the season when Henry was able to stay healthy at South Carolina. That year, he was regarded as one of South Carolina’s most improved players. He also started 13 games that season for the Gamecocks.

The 2025 season was the third season for Louisville under head coach Jeff Brohm. After winning double-digit games in his first season, he’s now followed that up with back-to-back 9-4 seasons. That’s left him with a 28-12 record overall at Louisville.

So far this offseason, Louisville has been very active in the Transfer Portal. The Cardinals have the sixth-ranked transfer class in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings. That includes 20 players who have transferred out of the program so far and 13 who have transferred into it. Henry is now included in that account of incoming transfers.

Along with Henry, offensive tackles Johnnie Brown and Anwar O’Neal have been added to the Louisville offensive line. Then, the Cardinals have also added an interior offensive lineman, Eryx Daugherty. Of course, there is still time for Brohm to continue to add to his roster.

The Transfer Portal officially opened on January 2nd and will remain open through January 16th. This is the only window for players to transfer this offseason.