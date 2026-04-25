Former USC center Gabe Dynes has committed to Louisville via the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 7-foot-5 standout has one season of eligibility remaining.

Dynes transferred to USC last offseason. In his lone campaign with the Trojans, he made 30 appearances and six starts. Dynes averaged 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 11.9 minutes per game. Dynes shot an efficient 78.8% from the field.

Before transferring to USC, Dynes began his collegiate career at Youngstown State. As a sophomore, Dynes averaged 6.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Further, he led the nation with 104 total blocks. For his efforts, he was named an All-Horizon League Defensive Team selection.

Dynes played high school basketball at Simon Kenton (KY), where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. The NKBCA named Dynes the Division 1 Defensive Player of the Year when he was a senior.

Louisville finished the 2025-26 season with a 24-11 overall record and an 11-7 mark in conference play. The Cardinals earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, where they defeated USF in the first round.

However, Louisville ultimately suffered a season-ending loss to Michigan State in the Round of 32. Next season will be head coach Pat Kelsey‘s third at the helm of Louisville. He’s determined to place Louisville in the hunt for a national championship.

“I’m very, very proud of our guys. We’re well aware at the University of Louisville what the standard is in our city for our program,” Kelsey said after Louisville’s loss to MSU. “Losing at this round in this game is not the standard, and we understand that. But these guys have a whole bunch to be proud of.

“… Unless you stand on that podium and the confetti is coming down, you don’t meet the standard. There’s three national championships at Louisville. I’m well aware. I know what I signed up for.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closed on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes did not have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.