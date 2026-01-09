Former Vanderbilt WR Tre Richardson has committed to Louisville out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Richardson spent one season with the Commodores.

Richardson arrived at Vanderbilt after spending one year at D2 Washburn (Kansas) in 2024. He had a breakout year for the Commodores, though. In 2025, Tre Richardson recorded 46 catches for 806 yards. He scored seven touchdowns. He played in all 13 games for the Commodores, starting 12 of them.

During his time at Washburn, Richardson emerged as a standout. He started nine games, making 11 appearances. In that span, he caught 52 passes for 981 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for 240 yards out of the backfield, seeing 32 touches.

Prior to enrolling in college, Richardson was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,670 overall player in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 263 receiver and the No. 14 overall player from the state of Kansas, hailing from Topeka (KS) Highland Park.

He’s leaving a Vanderbilt team that’s on its best run in program history. The Commodores finished 2025 with 10 wins — the most in a single season for Vanderbilt in over a century of history. Vanderbilt is 17-9 over the past two seasons alone, including a 9-7 mark against the SEC. The Commodores have come a long way from losing 26-straight conference games between 2019 and 2022.

Now, he joins a Louisville program in the ACC that feels as though it is ready to break through the ACC’s glass ceiling. They were eying the College Football Playoff at one point, being ranked as high as No. 15 in the CFP rankings, but Louisville has finished each of the last two seasons with a 9-4 record. They finished the 2025 season with a Boca Raton Bowl win.

Richardson will be catching passes next season, most likely, from former Ohio State QB Lincoln Keinholz, who committed to the Cardinals the day after the portal opened. Coming from a prestigious school like Ohio State, Keinholz is expected to compete for the starting job this offseason.

On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.