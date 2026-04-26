It was a long wait for former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, but the Kansas City Chiefs finally made him an NFL quarterback in the 7th round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Tigers’ standout will learn behind Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

Nussmeier, the son of a quarterback, knows all about the position at this point and what it means to have the right leaders in your corner. Going from potential first rounder after this 2024 campaign to nearly out of the draft was certainly a wakeup call.

Struggles and injuries, including a cyst on his spine in 2025, hampered Nussmeier’s stock this spring. But, he’s eager to learn in his new home.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to learn,” Nussmeier said, via ESPN. “I’m just grateful that I have this opportunity. I can only imagine. I’m so excited to be in a room with those guys, coach Reid and his unbelievable offensive mind and sitting behind Patrick and steal some things from him and see the game through his eyes. It’s going to be an unbelievable experience for me.”

Dealing with an abdominal injury which limited him to nine games, Nussmeier threw for 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions on 67.4% passing. His numbers were down from his standout 2024 campaign, his first season starting under center after backing up Jayden Daniels the previous two years. As a redshirt junior, Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on 64.2% passing.

One can see where Nussmeier thought he’d go earlier in the draft. But after a rollercoaster 2025, nothing was guaranteed.

“It was an unbelievable feeling,” Nussmeier said. “I felt like I was sitting there waiting forever. I couldn’t have been more excited to see that [816] area code pop up. … It was difficult for me sitting there and not understanding why. Obviously, I have belief in myself and where I believe I should have been valued. I said throughout this entire process it’s not when, it’s where. I couldn’t be more blessed to go to such a great team.

“I went through a lot. I’m a big believer in my faith and my faith is my foundation. That’s how I got through all the stuff I went through this year. I’m the same guy I was before. I’m actually better off because of it.”

As a recruit, Nussmeier was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 88 overall recruit in the 2021 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. A product of Flower Mound (TX) Marcus, checked in as the No. 11 quarterback in the class and No. 15 overall player from the state of Texas.