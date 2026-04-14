Aidan Anding turned heads during LSU’s latest spring scrimmage with a pair of standout plays. Unfortunately, the performance ended in devastating fashion.

The sophomore cornerback reportedly suffered a torn Achilles during Saturday’s scrimmage inside Tiger Stadium, according to Matt Moscona. The injury occurred after Anding came down with an interception, one of the most impressive moments of the day, before going down.

It’s a brutal blow for a young player who was beginning to carve out a larger role in LSU Tigers spring camp. Anding later hinted at the injury in a social media post Monday night, further confirming what LSU feared following the scrimmage.

While the program has yet to make an official announcement, multiple outlets have reported the injury as a torn Achilles, which would likely sideline him for the entirety of the 2026 season. For LSU, it’s another setback during a spring filled with transition and evaluation.

Moreover, Anding appeared in eight games as a freshman in 2025, primarily contributing on special teams. A former four-star recruit out of Ruston, Louisiana, he entered spring practice looking to take the next step in a cornerback room that, while talented, lacks proven depth.

He had been working with the second team behind projected starters DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland, while JaKeem Jackson rotated in sub-packages. Still, Anding’s strong showing in the scrimmage suggested he was making a push for more consistent defensive snaps.

Now, that momentum comes to a halt. The injury also underscores the broader challenges facing LSU this spring under first-year head coach Lane Kiffin. The Tigers are in the midst of a roster overhaul on both sides of the ball, with several key position battles still unfolding.

At quarterback, the situation remains fluid. Transfer signal-caller Sam Leavitt is currently sidelined after undergoing a procedure to remove pins from a previous foot surgery. Kiffin acknowledged earlier this week that Leavitt is unlikely to return during spring practice, leaving valuable reps for others in the room.

While the offense continues to install Kiffin’s up-tempo system, the defense, led by coordinator Blake Baker, is still searching for answers in several spots. Anding’s absence only adds to that uncertainty in the secondary.

For Anding, the focus now shifts to recovery. Achilles injuries are among the most difficult to return from, particularly for defensive backs who rely heavily on explosiveness and change of direction.

Still, his early flashes this spring offered a glimpse of his potential. While his 2026 campaign may be lost, the long-term outlook remains intact.