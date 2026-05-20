Anonymous SEC coach offers expectation for first year of Lane Kiffin era at LSU

It’s officially the offseason when the college football magazines start hitting the shelves. Well, Athlon Sports has published its summer preview magazine and it includes some comments from an anonymous SEC coach on Lane Kiffin and his new LSU program inside.

The publication, which is on shelves now, is typically one of the most sought-after summer pieces of literature. You can find more about buying a copy here.

One of the readers’ favorite pieces in the magazine? A feature that supplies quotes from an anonymous SEC coach about other programs. Let’s take a look at the comments about Lane Kiffin and LSU from Athlon Sports.

If Kiffin is going to be successful in Baton Rouge, as many suspect he will be, it might well boil down to the offense. Quarterback Sam Leavitt is battling to return from a foot injury. And how he goes could dictate the course of the 2026 season.

But don’t undersell what Lane Kiffin himself is capable of engineering. At least one anonymous SEC coach seems worried about the coupling of Kiffin and so much talent in Baton Rouge.

“Any offense that Lane [Kiffin] has had, they’ve been unique, they’ve been multiple, they’ve been unconventional,” the anonymous coach said. “Schematically, with [offensive coordinator] Charlie Weis Jr., I think they’re gonna make people play 11-on-11 football. I could see them easily getting back to doing what LSU does. It’s gonna be a four-quarter game against those guys every time you play them with the tempo and the athletes they always have.”

It’s probably a safe bet that LSU will have a high-flying offense, at least in the event that Leavitt recovers as anticipated and is healthy and available. There’s just too many reasons to think that will be the case.

What about the other side of the ball, which lost some significant talent? That’s where the anonymous coach believes the coaching staff will prevail.

“[LSU defensive coordinator] Blake Baker does such a great job of messing with a quarterback’s eyes,” the coach said. “He’s a really big pain on third down. Ultimately, it’s about what you can get your quarterback to know, and [Baker] makes it really hard on quarterbacks with what they think they see and what the reality is.”

Will that lead to a successful first season for Lane Kiffin and the Tigers in Baton Rouge? Perhaps even a playoff run? We’ll see.

In any case, if you want more comments from anonymous SEC coaches on various programs in the league, be sure the check out the Athlon Sports summer preview magazine. Athlon Sports publishes one of the most respected college football preview magazines in the industry. You can find content like their bold predictions for the SEC and much, much more inside. You can find more about buying a copy here.